ICE Detentions Are Failing Pregnant Women. Again.

In 2022, Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) hosted a hearing about his investigation into the medical treatment of women in ICE custody. The findings, he said then, were “extraordinarily disturbing,” “nightmarish and disgraceful,” and “a catastrophic failure by the Federal Government to respect basic human rights.” He launched another investigation in 2024, condemning the “shocking and horrifying picture of pervasive abuse and mistreatment of pregnant women in American prisons and jails.” And just last week, his office released its latest report on the matter–and it reveals just how horrible the nightmare has become.

The findings, based on a monthslong investigation and published by NBC News, cited 510 credible instances of human rights abuses–14 of which were related to the mistreatment of pregnant women. Such offenses included “not receiving adequate medical care and timely checkups, not receiving urgent care when needed, being denied snacks and adequate meals, and being forced to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding.”

In one case, a 23-year-old woman detained in Georgia said she’d bled for days before being taken to a hospital–where she then miscarried. As NBC helped to report, the woman recounted to her lawyer and her partner that she’d been bleeding heavily for about a week before the facility’s medical staff confirmed that she was pregnant with what would have been her first child. A day after her miscarriage, she was returned to ICE custody. And despite requests for a doctor because she was still in pain, she was only brought to a check-up 11 days after miscarrying.