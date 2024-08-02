JD Vance Is Just Fucking Embarrassing 

JD Vance once called Donald Trump “America’s Hitler,” regarded Trump as a sexual predator, and correctly observed only idiots would support the man. But Vance flip-flopped at the drop of a hat for political convenience and is continuing to prove there’s no one and nothing he won’t turn on, nor any extent to which he won’t debase himself, in pursuit of political clout.

This week, Trump launched his stupidest and most desperate political attack on Kamala Harris yet, saying Harris—who’s biracial—isn’t Black just because she also claims her Indian heritage. (The white supremacist brain, it seems, is simply incapable of computing biracial identity.) At Wednesday’s National Association of Black Journalists conference, Trump claimed that Harris, who has a Jamaican father and Indian mother, identified as Indian until “all of a sudden, she made a turn, and she became a Black person,” adding, “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black.”

Vance, the father of three biracial children with his Indian-American wife Usha, is now backing up Trump’s racist, birther-reminiscent nonsense. “All he said is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon,” Vance told reporters on Thursday. He said Harris “presents to be somebody different, depending on which audience she’s in front of. I think it’s totally reasonable for the president to call that out.”