JD Vance Is Just Fucking Embarrassing 

Polling shows Vance is absolutely sinking the ticket, and amid former President Trump’s latest, most desperate attack on Kamala Harris’ biracial identity, Vance pretty much threw his biracial kids under the bus.

By Kylie Cheung  |  August 2, 2024 | 5:20pm
Photo: Getty Images Politics JD Vance
JD Vance once called Donald Trump “America’s Hitler,” regarded Trump as a sexual predator, and correctly observed only idiots would support the man. But Vance flip-flopped at the drop of a hat for political convenience and is continuing to prove there’s no one and nothing he won’t turn on, nor any extent to which he won’t debase himself, in pursuit of political clout.

This week, Trump launched his stupidest and most desperate political attack on Kamala Harris yet, saying Harris—who’s biracial—isn’t Black just because she also claims her Indian heritage. (The white supremacist brain, it seems, is simply incapable of computing biracial identity.) At Wednesday’s National Association of Black Journalists conference, Trump claimed that Harris, who has a Jamaican father and Indian mother, identified as Indian until “all of a sudden, she made a turn, and she became a Black person,” adding, “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black.”

Vance, the father of three biracial children with his Indian-American wife Usha, is now backing up Trump’s racist, birther-reminiscent nonsense. “All he said is that Kamala Harris is a chameleon,” Vance told reporters on Thursday. He said Harris “presents to be somebody different, depending on which audience she’s in front of. I think it’s totally reasonable for the president to call that out.” 

In particular, right-wingers are clinging onto past headlines celebrating Harris for being the first Indian-American woman elected to the Senate in 2016, because… that’s true. And it’s also true that she’s a Black woman! This isn’t rocket science for anyone except for the brain-dead, neo-Nazis, or brain-dead neo-Nazis. 

At a rally on Wednesday, Vance even suggested we don’t know where Harris is really from: “She went down to Georgia and started with a fake Southern accent,” Vance said. “I’m serious, now, what the hell was all that about? Kamala Harris grew up in Canada! They don’t talk like that in Vancouver or Quebec or wherever she came from.”

There are a lot of words that could describe what Vance is doing: racist, stupid, desperate. I am going to go with fucking embarrassing—all the more so coming on the heels of Vance responding to neo-Nazis’ disdain for his wife’s racial identity over the weekend by saying, “Obviously she’s not a white person… but I love Usha, she’s such a good mom.” For all the right’s big talk of being the side of family values, Vance doesn’t seem even vaguely inclined to protect or stand up for his biracial children or his wife who’s “obviously not a white person.”

Time and again, Vance has proven his willingness to roll over and embarrass himself; clearly nothing is sacred to him. In 2022, he gleefully walked on-stage at his rally after being introduced by Trump as a literal ass-kisser. (To quote Trump: “JD is kissing my ass.”) This week, an old friend of Vance’s from Yale Law School notably called Vance a “chameleon” who changes up his every opinion for political expediency. That was already clear when he linked up with a man he regarded as literal Hitler. And it’s clearer now that he’s throwing his wife and kids under the bus.

And… for what, exactly???? Polling shows Vance is absolutely sinking the ticket, that he’s one of the most astoundingly unpopular vice presidential nominees in history. Trump himself this week declined to say whether he sees Vance—his pick for vice president—as ready to take over as president. Vance is trading everything for popularity, for Trump’s approval, which would be pathetic enough on its own—it’s doubly pathetic because it’s clearly not working.

After a week of smearing biracial identity despite being a father to biracial kids and halfheartedly defending his Indian-American wife against racists, I do have to hand one thing to Vance: He’s managed to make couch-fucking, dolphin sex-fetishist allegations the least embarrassing thing about himself, and that’s quite the achievement.

 
