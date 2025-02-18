If You Give a Jan. 6 Rioter a Pardon…

It’s been so fun to watch all the Jan. 6 rioters live, laugh, love their way through freedom since Donald Trump pardoned all 1,500 of them for storming the United States Capitol in 2021, which resulted in five deaths, including one police officer. The “QAnon Shaman” tweeted about how excited he was to “buy some motha f*kin guns!!!”; Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is offering them free tours of the Capitol; and one of their biggest supporters was picked to run the federal office that initially investigated them! There’s literally never been a better time to be a violent insurrectionist.

Now, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal, some of the rioters are taking their one wild and precious pardon and claiming that it should be extended to cover their other crimes, like murder plots or possession of child pornography.