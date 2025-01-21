‘QAnon Shaman’ Excited to Buy ‘Some Motha Fu*kin Guns’ After Trump Pardon

In a sign of surely great and healing times to come, one of the January 6 Capitol rioters tweeted that he was “gonna buy some motha f*kin guns!!!” now that he’s been pardoned by Trump.

Jake Chansley, a far-right conspiracy theorist nicknamed the “QAnon Shaman,” put on red, white, and blue face paint, took off his shirt, wore a fur headdress with bison horns, and carried a six-foot spear to storm the Capitol, making him one of the most recognizable (and ridiculous) faces of January 6. During his trial, he was described by prosecutors as “the most prominent symbol of a violent insurrection” and in a detention memo, they wrote that Chansley thinks he’s “an alien.”

In November 2021, Chansley pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing an official proceeding and was sentenced to 41 months in prison. But he was released early from federal prison in March 2023, transferred to a halfway house, and was released from the halfway house in May 2023. After his release, he told The Atlantic that he stormed the Capitol because it was his “shamanic duty.” Chansley was also the rioter who complained that there wasn’t any organic food in prison.

“I just got the news from my lawyer…I got a pardon baby! Thank you President Trump!!!” Chansley wrote on Twitter at 9 p.m. Monday night, except he tweeted it in all caps. “Now I am gonna buy some motha fu*kin guns!!!” I’ll note that the asterisk is his, not ours–we’re fine with spelling out “fuckin.”