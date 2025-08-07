JD Vance Altered a Whole Lake for His Birthday Canoe Trip

As we know from the GOP’s possibly (read: probably) photoshopped tweet, Vice President JD Vance celebrated his 41st birthday last week. And if you thought Vance’s 41 years of mediocre existence were embarrassing, I’m here to tell you that it gets worse—as always.

On Wednesday, the Guardian reported that Vance celebrated the big day by deploying an army corps of engineers (USACE) to take seriously dubious measures for a family canoe trip in his home state. According to the publication, the engineers were charged with changing the outflow of Caesar Creek Lake, a tributary of Ohio’s Little Miami River. While Vance’s Secret Service detail asserted the request was simply to “support safe navigation,” the source countered that it was also for the purpose of creating “ideal kayaking conditions.” Father of the year, am I right?