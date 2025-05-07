JD Vance Has the Opposite of the Midas Touch

If you’re not careful, most mainstream media will have you believe that Vice President JD Vance’s half-brother, Cory Bowman, is “advancing” in the political sphere in Cincinnati. As a native Ohioan, I feel it’s my duty to inform you that this news is only partially true. While Bowman has become the Republican nominee in the race for Mayor of Porkopolis, he’s already losing…by a lot. And it’s all because of his half-brother.

It wasn’t enough for Vance to break the NCAA trophy, kill the Pope, and visit India days before a terrorist attack and ensuing war. He had to go and endorse Bowman in his mayoral primary this week. While Bowman probably shouldn’t be thankful for Vance’s endorsement, the overwhelming majority of Cincinnati residents most certainly are.

“Hey Cincinnati! My brother Cory Bowman is running for mayor and is on the ballot today for the primary,” Vance tweeted on Tuesday. “He’s a good guy with a heart for serving his community. Get out there and vote for him!” And vote for him, Cincinnati…barely did.