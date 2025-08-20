Julia Fox Is a Vibesexual

Fox told Allure she currently identifies as pansexual. "Men don't do it for me at all [physically], but I can be attracted to a man's mind," she clarified. "I'm a vibes person.”

This week, Julia Fox graced the cover of Allure, and like every Fox feature, the accompanying story is rife with revelations and truly riveting anecdotes. In it, the actress, author, and style got candid on all things cosmetic surgery for the male gaze: “I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive.”; critics of her appearance: “To me, that says more about them than it does about me, because, like, damn, you’ve never gone to the theater? You’ve never gone to a show, a museum, a fashion show? You’ve never opened an art book?”; and her creative process: “I’ll write a script in two days. I wrote one recently about a grandma who decides she wants to fulfill her dream of being a pageant queen.”

While that’s all interesting, one admission seems to be garnering the most headlines: that Fox now identifies as pansexual. While she said she was a lesbian in October, Fox has since gotten a firmer grasp on how she feels.

“I’m pansexual; I could be attracted to anyone and anything,” Fox explained. “If it were just down to the physical, I’m more attracted to the female body. Men don’t do it for me at all [physically], but I can be attracted to a man’s mind. I’m a vibes person.” So, Fox is a vibesexual, if you will. While my attraction to men—especially their minds—is always in question, I guess I could also claim this identifier. I wonder what a vibsexual’s flag would look like. Rainbow is taken. So, perhaps black? What’s more representative of choose-your-own-vibe than a blank slate? Let’s workshop it in the comments.

“The way my life is, I can’t see why a man would be beneficial. I’m laser-focused on being a good mom, on being a good provider, on making my dreams come true,” she added. “There’s just so much more you can do with your time than waiting around to see if a guy’s going to text you back or not.” Agreed!

