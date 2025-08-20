Julia Fox Is a Vibesexual

This week, Julia Fox graced the cover of Allure, and like every Fox feature, the accompanying story is rife with revelations and truly riveting anecdotes. In it, the actress, author, and style got candid on all things cosmetic surgery for the male gaze: “I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive.”; critics of her appearance: “To me, that says more about them than it does about me, because, like, damn, you’ve never gone to the theater? You’ve never gone to a show, a museum, a fashion show? You’ve never opened an art book?”; and her creative process: “I’ll write a script in two days. I wrote one recently about a grandma who decides she wants to fulfill her dream of being a pageant queen.”

While that’s all interesting, one admission seems to be garnering the most headlines: that Fox now identifies as pansexual. While she said she was a lesbian in October, Fox has since gotten a firmer grasp on how she feels.