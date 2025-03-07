Karla Sofía Gascón Has Found an Ally in…Madonna

Given that Karla Sofía Gascón‘s bigoted tweets were perhaps the hottest topic of conversation this award show season, it’s difficult to imagine that she’d find many allies in Hollywood at the moment. But, less than a week after the embattled actor attended the 97th Academy Awards, she appears to have found an ally in Madonna. You read that right. The woman who’s built a career as an LGBTQ+ ally and is a mother to two Malawi-born children is coming to the defense of a woman who once referred to the Oscars as an “Afro-Korean festival” and wrote that Hitler “simply had his opinions of the Jews.”

On Thursday, the Emilia Pérez star posted a black and white photo of her and the pop icon lovingly embracing at Madonna’s annual Oscars after-party. Gascón included a lengthy caption thanking her—and other “Hollywood professionals”—for all the support after her odious tweets exposing her as a racist, Islamophobe, and homophobe went viral.

“Madonna, I want to thank you for all the love you have shown me. For your invitation to the party you gave after the Oscars and for your words of love and strength,” she wrote. “I love you. I also take this opportunity to thank all my fellow Hollywood professionals who expressed their support and admiration for me that night. Both at the gala and at the party.”

In response, Madonna reposted Gascón’s thank-you to her own Instagram Story, adding heart and kissing emojis. I think now is as good a time as any to note that Madonna has always encouraged “expressing oneself.” Just kidding. In 2014, she did refer to her son as the N-word on Instagram. And, come to think of it, her apology was similar in tone to that of Gascón’s “light will always triumph over darkness” excuse. She said, in part: “It was all about intention…It was used as a term of endearment toward my son who is white. I appreciate that it’s a provocative word and I apologize if it gave people the wrong impression. Forgive me.”

Further, Madonna has been a fan of Emilia Pérez since it began making the rounds at film festivals. In October, Gascón recalled that she saw Madonna crying after a screening in New York City.

“Madonna was crying so much after the screening in New York….she told me, ‘You’re amazing!’ She was crying and crying. I said, ‘Madonna, please. It’s only a film. Be happy,'” Gascón told the Guardian. Typically, I’d be skeptical of any praise purported by Gascón. In her own caption about her Oscars after-party, Madonna wrote: “Highlight for me was sitting next to JACQUES AUDIARD the director of Emilia Perez, my favorite film this year!!! (Holding his Oscar).”

In her story, Madonna further bemoaned the country’s “Lynch mob mentality” with regard to trans people: “The enjoyment we get from other people’s pain is a sin.”

While I can’t argue there, I also wonder if she’s actually read Gascón’s tweets…