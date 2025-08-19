Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Spark Has Fizzled

If nothing else, at least we have a video of Trudeau pretending to know the lyrics to Perry's “Firework.”

By Alise Morales  |  August 19, 2025 | 10:37am
Much like a firework, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s relationship may have only lasted for one shimmering, explosive moment. On Monday, new reports emerged that the budding romance—which made everyone go, What?! Wait, actually that kind of makes sense—was already “cooling off.” If true, at least we got this video of Trudeau pretending to know the lyrics to “Firework.”

@iyanvelji Justin Trudeau sings Katy Perry’s “Firework” #justintrudeau #katyperry #katyperryfan #canada #canada_life🇨🇦 ♬ original sound – Iyan Velji

The rumored relationship began last month when the pair were spotted at dinner at Montreal’s swanky Le Violon restaurant. The photos, obtained by TMZ, had all the hallmarks of a date (leaned-in chatting; flower placed delicately between them; Justin wearing some kind of suede-looking jacket thing). Just two days later, Trudeau accompanied his daughter, Ella Grace, to Perry’s Lifetimes Tour in Montreal, where he was filmed from every possible angle. 

@katyperrycrave already a certified katycat #katyperry #justintrudeau #thelifetimestour ♬ suono originale – katy crave 🦋

But perhaps the roar of the crowd was too much for the former Canadian Prime Minister after all. According to The Daily Mail, the pair’s communication has “waned in the past two weeks,” after previously texting “nonstop” in July. (Been there, sister.) The source also said they know “for a fact” that Justin “wasn’t thrilled” about the pics of the date being leaked to TMZ, and he was “not prepared” for the attention that comes with dating a woman who spent most of the mid-aughts showing up to red carpets dressed as food. Sorry, Justin, but that’s what you get for waking up in Vegas. 

The source added that there’s “nothing negative” about the potential split, just that the “newness” has worn off and the two have very busy schedules. (Once again…been there.) I don’t know what Trudeau’s been busy doing since resigning in March, but Perry’s busy singing in Simlish for her supper.

@iheartradioca @Katy Perry brings back her 2009 hit from Sims 3 at @Scotiabank Arena in Toronto! Last Friday Night (Simlish Version) #katyperry #toronto #lastfridaynight #thelifetimestour #sim ♬ original sound – iHeartRadio Canada

In 2023, Trudeau split from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, after 18 years of marriage, and Perry confirmed her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom just two weeks before being spotted out with the former PM. Could this all have been a very public rebound for them both? Will they find a way back together? As Perry’s (criminally) underrated bop tells us, it’s never really over

