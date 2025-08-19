Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Spark Has Fizzled

Much like a firework, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s relationship may have only lasted for one shimmering, explosive moment. On Monday, new reports emerged that the budding romance—which made everyone go, What?! Wait, actually that kind of makes sense—was already “cooling off.” If true, at least we got this video of Trudeau pretending to know the lyrics to “Firework.”

The rumored relationship began last month when the pair were spotted at dinner at Montreal’s swanky Le Violon restaurant. The photos, obtained by TMZ, had all the hallmarks of a date (leaned-in chatting; flower placed delicately between them; Justin wearing some kind of suede-looking jacket thing). Just two days later, Trudeau accompanied his daughter, Ella Grace, to Perry’s Lifetimes Tour in Montreal, where he was filmed from every possible angle.