Leonardo DiCaprio’s 50th Birthday Party Sounded…Weird

Over the weekend, Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 50th birthday the way I assume any 50-year-old in Hollywood who once frequented Diddy parties does: surrounded by his peers (and many, many models) at a club where they put a sticker over your phone’s camera to maintain “privacy.” How fun and not at all weird?

On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actor was joined by Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg, Katy Perry, Robert De Niro, Anderson .Paak, Dr. Dre, Paris Hilton, Robin Thicke (yuck!), Edward Norton, Benicio del Toro, Cara Delevingne, and more at Tinseltown’s most exclusive members club, San Vicente Bungalows. According to Page Six, the guest list came in at around 500 people—all of whom were given a camera sticker. A “spy” told the tabloid that party planners had over 700 stickers if necessary. Huh…