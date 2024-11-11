Leonardo DiCaprio’s 50th Birthday Party Sounded…Weird

The ruling class joined the Oscar-winning actor to mark his passage into middle age...that is, after they attended a gala for the country's poor children.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  November 11, 2024 | 9:55am
Leonardo DiCaprio
Over the weekend, Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 50th birthday the way I assume any 50-year-old in Hollywood who once frequented Diddy parties does: surrounded by his peers (and many, many models) at a club where they put a sticker over your phone’s camera to maintain “privacy.” How fun and not at all weird?

On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actor was joined by Brad Pitt, Steven Spielberg, Katy Perry, Robert De Niro, Anderson .Paak, Dr. Dre, Paris Hilton, Robin Thicke (yuck!), Edward Norton, Benicio del Toro, Cara Delevingne, and more at Tinseltown’s most exclusive members club, San Vicente Bungalows. According to Page Six, the guest list came in at around 500 people—all of whom were given a camera sticker. A “spy” told the tabloid that party planners had over 700 stickers if necessary. Huh…

DiCaprio’s party aside, San Vicente Bungalows does have strict rules against cellphones, photos, and pretty much any evidence of its guests. In 2021, for example, a member was “terminated” after tipping off the paparazzi that Mr. and Mrs. Bieber were there. While footage from inside the party hasn’t leaked, paparazzi did catch several guests coming and going in their cars, so clearly, someone else might be getting “terminated” after this weekend.

A darkly funny detail? A source told Page Six that attendees from the annual Baby2Baby gala, a benefit that honors some of the worst of the ruling class (Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, need I say more?) in the name of America’s impoverished children, went straight from the gala to DiCaprio’s party.

“Basically, the Baby2Baby group all went to Leo’s after,” an “insider” told the tabloid.

Ah yes, because nothing says helping the nation’s youth quite like putting on a gown that cost more than the average person’s rent to toast to poverty, then marking the passage of middle age with a man who is also no stranger to the nation’s youth…

