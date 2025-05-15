Lorde Just Waxed Poetic About Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Private Tapes…

Lorde’s (né Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor) forthcoming album, Virgin, is due next month, so you know what that means? A Rolling Stone cover story, baby! In the magazine’s latest issue, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter chatted about her new music: “There’s going to be a lot of people who don’t think I’m a good girl anymore, a good woman. It’s over.”; gender identity: “I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man”; and a particularly fucked up relationship pattern: “I was always choosing someone to be God.”

Now, I like Lorde. And for the most part, I liked the conversation. But there’s a certain part of the interview that sincerely gave me pause. According to Lorde, she found solace in MDMA therapy to cope with life’s bends (an eating disorder, stage fright, etc.) from 2022 to 2024. Again, I get it. Yet, after one session, she felt an urge to watch the storied, internet-distributed “sex tape” of Pamela Anderson and her then-husband, Tommy Lee, on their honeymoon…

“I found it to be so beautiful. And maybe it’s fucked up that I watched it, but I saw two people that were so in love with each other, and there was this purity,” Lorde said. “They were jumping off this big boat.…They were like children. They were so free. And I just was like, ‘Whoa. Being this free comes with danger.’” Like the danger of having one’s most intimate moments stolen and manufactured into a tidy little tape that would make its thief $77 million in under a year and subject an innocent woman to decades of dehumanization? Is she trying to be an edge-Lorde now???