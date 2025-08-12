Love Will Make You Do Crazy Things…

…like go on a podcast. At 12:12 a.m. Tuesday morning, Taylor Swift sent the internet into a tailspin with the announcement of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. While numerology-based tricks are fairly standard Swift behavior, the manner in which she announced was not. She revealed her 12th album in a clip from her upcoming episode on her boyfriend’s podcast, New Heights—her first-ever podcast appearance in a nearly two-decade-long career. A new era truly is upon us.

So, what do we know about the album so far? Almost nothing. In the clip, Swift sits next to Travis Kelce—who’s wearing a 1989-blue sweatshirt with “Miracle” written on it—while holding a mint green vinyl-record holder emblazoned with an orange “T.S.” logo. She then proceeds to pull out the album (though the cover is blurred), and Jason Kelce screams in excitement. So we don’t know what it looks like, but this, plus her website’s new orange-and-mint-green refresh, the blazing fire heart emojis, and Taylor Nation Instagramming a 12-photo carousel of her in all-orange Eras Tour outfits, is probably a good indicator that orange will be the color of this album’s energy. My condolences to all the cool-toned Swifties who are going to have to figure out how to incorporate an orange cardigan into their wardrobe.

Also, following the 12:12 a.m. announcement, a bunch of mysterious billboards popped up in Nashville and New York directing fans to a specially curated Spotify playlist titled, “And, baby that’s showbusiness for you,” which sure as hell sounds like a Taylor Swift lyric to me.

The playlist features 22 Taylor Swift songs (starting with Red-bop “22”) and has a runtime of one hour and 22 minutes. Is this an Easter egg about the album’s tracklist and/or runtime? There’s simply no way to know. (But probably.) Every Swift hit included—like “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space,” and “Wildest Dreams”—were all produced by Max Martin and Shellback. Notably absent from the playlist are any songs produced by Jack Antonoff or Aaron Dessner. While Martin and Shellback are credited with helping Swift make her shift from country to pop with her 2012 album Red, fans have been criticizing her for collaborating too much with Antonoff. And if there’s one thing we know about Taylor, it’s that she’s reading the comments (or having an assistant read them for her).