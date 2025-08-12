Love Will Make You Do Crazy Things…
Like announce your upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on a podcast hosted by two men.Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt BagDirt Bag
…like go on a podcast. At 12:12 a.m. Tuesday morning, Taylor Swift sent the internet into a tailspin with the announcement of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. While numerology-based tricks are fairly standard Swift behavior, the manner in which she announced was not. She revealed her 12th album in a clip from her upcoming episode on her boyfriend’s podcast, New Heights—her first-ever podcast appearance in a nearly two-decade-long career. A new era truly is upon us.
So, what do we know about the album so far? Almost nothing. In the clip, Swift sits next to Travis Kelce—who’s wearing a 1989-blue sweatshirt with “Miracle” written on it—while holding a mint green vinyl-record holder emblazoned with an orange “T.S.” logo. She then proceeds to pull out the album (though the cover is blurred), and Jason Kelce screams in excitement. So we don’t know what it looks like, but this, plus her website’s new orange-and-mint-green refresh, the blazing fire heart emojis, and Taylor Nation Instagramming a 12-photo carousel of her in all-orange Eras Tour outfits, is probably a good indicator that orange will be the color of this album’s energy. My condolences to all the cool-toned Swifties who are going to have to figure out how to incorporate an orange cardigan into their wardrobe.
Also, following the 12:12 a.m. announcement, a bunch of mysterious billboards popped up in Nashville and New York directing fans to a specially curated Spotify playlist titled, “And, baby that’s showbusiness for you,” which sure as hell sounds like a Taylor Swift lyric to me.
The playlist features 22 Taylor Swift songs (starting with Red-bop “22”) and has a runtime of one hour and 22 minutes. Is this an Easter egg about the album’s tracklist and/or runtime? There’s simply no way to know. (But probably.) Every Swift hit included—like “Bad Blood,” “Blank Space,” and “Wildest Dreams”—were all produced by Max Martin and Shellback. Notably absent from the playlist are any songs produced by Jack Antonoff or Aaron Dessner. While Martin and Shellback are credited with helping Swift make her shift from country to pop with her 2012 album Red, fans have been criticizing her for collaborating too much with Antonoff. And if there’s one thing we know about Taylor, it’s that she’s reading the comments (or having an assistant read them for her).
- Israel Continues to Justify Killing Journalists By Claiming They're Hamas Terrorists By Audra Heinrichs August 11, 2025 | 6:32pm
- ICE Is Working Hard to Get More of the Worst Americans to Join Its Ranks By Audra Heinrichs August 8, 2025 | 11:22am
- Stop Betting on Dildos Being Thrown at WNBA Games, You Fucking Creeps By Alyssa Mercante August 7, 2025 | 4:04pm
- Cool! Diddy Still Doesn't Think He Did Anything Wrong By Audra Heinrichs July 31, 2025 | 3:29pm
- Another Boat Carrying Life-Saving Aid for Starving Palestinians Was Intercepted by Israel By Audra Heinrichs July 28, 2025 | 3:40pm
- AFP Says Its Journalists in Gaza Are Starving to Death By Nora Biette-Timmons July 22, 2025 | 2:47pm
- How Swedish Soccer Fans Are Changing the Face of Hooliganism By Danielle Han July 15, 2025 | 7:51pm
- American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims By Audra Heinrichs July 8, 2025 | 4:18pm
- Caitlin Clark Exposes the WNBA’s Officiating Problems...Again By Alyssa Mercante June 18, 2025 | 5:24pm
- Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Nail-Biting Verdict By Audra Heinrichs June 18, 2025 | 4:26pm
- Targeted Violence Disrupted 'No Kings' Rallies in Virginia, Texas, Utah, and More By Audra Heinrichs June 16, 2025 | 3:51pm
- Justin Baldoni Threatens to Refile His Countersuit After a Judge Threw It Out By Audra Heinrichs June 10, 2025 | 11:53am
- Key Trump Court Nominees Claimed Abortion Pills 'Starve Babies to Death' By Kylie Cheung May 29, 2025 | 12:08pm
- Ms. Rachel Says World Leaders Should 'Be Ashamed' of Silence on Genocide, 'Anti-Palestinian Racism' By Kylie Cheung May 28, 2025 | 11:01am
- Texas Came Way Too Close to Passing Bill Making It Harder to Challenge Anti-Abortion Laws in Court By Kylie Cheung May 27, 2025 | 11:55am
- Kristi Noem Is Blocking International Students from Harvard, Accuses School of Being ‘Chinese Communist Party’ By Kylie Cheung May 23, 2025 | 1:15pm
- Nancy Mace Stays Up ‘All Night’ Programming Bots on Social Media, Ex-Aide Alleges By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 3:02pm
- Hmm! Let's See How Many Ways Knicks Fans Can Compare Wednesday Night's Game to 9/11 By Kylie Cheung May 22, 2025 | 1:28pm
- Rep. Gerry Connolly Dies at 75, the 3rd House Democrat to Die in Office in 3 Months By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 2:37pm
- Nancy Mace Maintains Rape, Exploitation Allegations While Sharing Nude Photo of Herself By Kylie Cheung May 21, 2025 | 12:58pm
- I Hate That Megan Thee Stallion Has to Address Tory Lanez's Lies... *Again* By Kylie Cheung May 20, 2025 | 3:15pm
- Trump Signed a Bipartisan Deepfake ‘Revenge Porn’ Bill, Which Claims to Offer Victims Greater Protections By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 5:47pm
- Suspect Behind Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Was 'Anti-Natalist' Who Condemned Procreation By Kylie Cheung May 19, 2025 | 1:44pm
- Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Being Kept Alive Because She's Pregnant By Nora Biette-Timmons May 16, 2025 | 4:19pm
- Tensions at All-Time High as GOP Aims to Steal Medicaid from Their Own Constituents By Kylie Cheung May 14, 2025 | 1:23pm
- Louisiana's AG Claims They're Investigating NY Doctor for 2nd Abortion Pill Case; Offers No Proof By Kylie Cheung May 13, 2025 | 12:58pm
- Mahmoud Khalil Calls Out Hypocrisy of 'Family Values' Politicians in Searing Op-Ed By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 1:34pm
- Jezebel Is Hiring a Staff Writer By Jezebel May 12, 2025 | 12:29pm
- Amber Heard's Mother's Day Announcement Is a Hopeful Message for Survivors By Kylie Cheung May 12, 2025 | 11:50am
- The Horny Peacock in My Neighborhood Is Driving Me Insane By Jezebel May 9, 2025 | 4:55pm
- Trump Is Privately Worried Marjorie Taylor Greene Is a Loser By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 1:52pm
- Texas GOP Trying to Erect Eyesore Anti-Abortion Monument at State Capitol By Kylie Cheung May 9, 2025 | 12:40pm
- Before Greeting the Masses, the New Pope Spent Time in the Room of Tears By Kady Ruth Ashcraft May 8, 2025 | 5:08pm
- John Fetterman Reportedly Blew Up in Recent Meeting, Shouted ‘Everybody Is Mad at Me’ By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 2:07pm
- JB Pritzker Warns Illinois to Hide Their Pets as Kristi Noem Comes to Town By Kylie Cheung May 8, 2025 | 12:12pm
- Sean Duffy & Pete Hegseth Are Feuding Despite Both Being Terrible By Kylie Cheung May 7, 2025 | 3:53pm
- JD Vance Tweets Random, 7-Year-Old Clip to Accuse Ilhan Omar of Using...‘Genocidal Language’ By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 4:19pm
- In Case You Missed It, There Was a Protest at the Met Gala (Again) By Audra Heinrichs May 6, 2025 | 3:35pm
- ProPublica Wins Pulitzer for Reporting on Deaths Caused by Abortion Bans By Kylie Cheung May 6, 2025 | 2:07pm
- Trump, Who Swore Oath to Protect & Defend Constitution, Now Says He Isn’t So Sure By Kylie Cheung May 5, 2025 | 12:32pm