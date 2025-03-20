Men, Just Eat the Damn Soup
“I have rules for men. Like you don't eat soup in public. You don't cross your legs. … You shouldn't be drinking a milkshake,” Fox News’ Jesse Watters said on Wednesday night.Art: Kylie Cheung LatestPolitics
No one has more opinions about what other men should do with their bodies and put in their mouths than the very straight, very secure men who are increasingly making a living off giving little rants about masculinity.
On Wednesday night, railing against the supposedly effeminate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), Fox News’ Jesse Watters gave a list of “rules for men,” prefacing this list by declaring that “I know a lot of tough guys.” He then pointed to Greg Guttfeld, of all people, as an example. But I, personally, want to know more about how he befriended all of these big, strong men… perhaps he met them at the famed Pink Pony Club that Chappell Roan sings about???
“I have rules for men. They’re just funny, they’re not that serious,” Watters said. (They are, indeed, quite funny. But you’ll find yourself laughing at rather than with Watters.) “Like, you don’t eat soup in public. You don’t cross your legs. And you don’t drink from a straw… One of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is because your lips purse. It’s very effeminate. [Walz’s] excuse was ‘I was drinking a milkshake.’ Again, you shouldn’t be drinking a milkshake. Milkshakes are for kids.”
