Men, Just Eat the Damn Soup

Watters: I have rules for men. Like you don’t eat soup in public. You don’t cross your legs. And you don’t drink from a straw. His excuse was I was drinking a milk shake. Again, you shouldn’t be drinking a milk shake. Milk shakes are for kids. pic.twitter.com/ftQ7Pq7SdP

— Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2025

So… I have questions. Perhaps it would be wiser to refuse to give the likes of Jesse Watters and his desperate harassment campaign against a perfectly kind, decent guy like Walz any daylight. But as a curious woman and a journalist no less, I can’t help but probe: Who was the first man Watters attentively watched eat soup (in public), convincing him that men should never, not ever do this??? What was the inciting, traumatic incident that made Watters realize he just isn’t strong enough to bear witness to a man lapping at a bowl of part-solid, part-liquid contents? And who was the man who drank a milkshake—with a straw, no less!—in front of Watters and similarly altered the trajectory of his life?

These aren’t rhetorical questions. In his meticulous and extensive observations of other men, and what they’re licking and the shapes they’re making with their luscious lips, someone had to be the man whose illicit soup-eating and straw-sipping planted these ideas in Watters’ brain, or whatever you call the dark, sad mass in his skull.

To the men who may be reading this: I’m not here to convince you that eating soup and drinking a milkshake are worthy, masculine pursuits. It’s time to start thinking with your own mind. A lot of men are talking about masculinity being in crisis right now—many of those men, from Andrew Tate to, as of this week, Jonathan Majors, incidentally face extremely concerning allegations (or criminal convictions) of violence against women. But if there’s any “masculinity crisis,” I’d argue it’s the crisis of men doing and believing whatever the hell chuds, sex predators, and anti-social weirdos—like the Tate brothers, or in this case, Watters—tell them.

Eat soup. Drink a milkshake—hell, drink it with a straw! Be nice to women. Be nice in general. Do pretty much the opposite of whatever the creepy men who are obsessed with other men’s bodies and personal choices tell you to do, really. It’s OK to eat soup—it’s not OK to watch Fox News.

And consider this my parting gift to you: