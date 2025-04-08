Nancy Mace Calls Her Constituents ‘Ugly,’ ‘Nasty,’ Doubles Down on Refusing Town Hall

I know it’s only April, but what a busy year it’s already been for Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), the congressional bathroom photographer and transphobic, self-appointed genital inspector. Between being sued for defamation for very publicly accusing her ex and three other men of running a child sexual assault ring, promoting a fake domestic violence hotline, and traveling the world taking selfies in front of women’s restrooms, I understand she’s got a lot going on—but that’s no excuse to dodge your own constituents.
Nonetheless, on Monday, Mace posted a characteristically unhinged video doubling down on her refusal to attend town halls organized by members of her district. In March, Mace refused to attend because she claimed the town hall in question was organized by “left-wing extremists” who are “threatening me, my employees, and my family.” She provided no evidence for any of this.
In Mace’s video message this week, she claimed her office’s voicemail is being inundated with “BS calls” that “are taking away from people who have real needs in our community from housing to the VA to job issues, you name it.” It’s safe to surmise that Mace—who spends most of her time at the Capitol grandstanding about the nonexistent safety threat posed by trans women—is not overly concerned with her constituents’ needs.
She then went on to call her own constituents “ugly,” “nasty,” and “completely evil”: “Help those in need. Stop making BS excuses that you’re trying to put people in harm’s way over. You don’t have any issues that need to be resolved,” she said. “You’re just being nasty… Stop being this way. Stop being violent with your words.” I should note, here, that equating mean words with violence is rich coming from a far-right culture warrior known for dragging coddled, liberal snowflakes and cyberbullying trans social media users from her official congressional accounts. She continued, “Stop being ugly and hateful. You’re taking away from real people in the Lowcountry that have real needs.”
Of course, Mace is the one dodging her constituents’ “real needs.” After she refused to attend a town hall in her district organized by the Lowcountry Accountability Alliance in South Carolina last month, claiming, again, that these are “left-wing extremists” and “paid agitators,” one of the organizers disputed this. “This is not a hoax, this is a group of concerned citizens,” Guang Ming Whitley, the Mount Pleasant Town Council Member and Mayor Pro Tempore, told ABC News 4 . “Moms with kids, people with jobs, people who live in Mount Pleasant, raising dollars by like the $10 amounts.”
So, those are the “extremists” Mace is refusing to meet. While Mace is a bit of an outlier in terms of the choice words she’s using to describe her constituents, she’s certainly not alone as a GOP member who’s refusing town halls. Americans across the country are presently raging at an administration that’s hacked away at a range of basic resources and, as of last week, is plunging us into a recession. Just last month, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and other House GOP leaders held a caucus meeting where they instructed rank-and-file Republican members to cancel town halls and keep away from their constituents for the time being. I doubt public outrage directed at Republicans has lessened rather than escalated in the wake of, ahem, everything.
Mace can pretend she’s insulating herself from her constituents because they’re all paid extremists, but the very obvious reality is that, like pretty much every elected Republican in this political moment, she’s just terrified of being confronted over her role in making all our lives worse.
