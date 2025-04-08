Nancy Mace Calls Her Constituents ‘Ugly,’ ‘Nasty,’ Doubles Down on Refusing Town Hall

I know it’s only April, but what a busy year it’s already been for Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), the congressional bathroom photographer and transphobic, self-appointed genital inspector. Between being sued for defamation for very publicly accusing her ex and three other men of running a child sexual assault ring, promoting a fake domestic violence hotline, and traveling the world taking selfies in front of women’s restrooms, I understand she’s got a lot going on—but that’s no excuse to dodge your own constituents.

Nonetheless, on Monday, Mace posted a characteristically unhinged video doubling down on her refusal to attend town halls organized by members of her district. In March, Mace refused to attend because she claimed the town hall in question was organized by “left-wing extremists” who are “threatening me, my employees, and my family.” She provided no evidence for any of this.

In Mace’s video message this week, she claimed her office’s voicemail is being inundated with “BS calls” that “are taking away from people who have real needs in our community from housing to the VA to job issues, you name it.” It’s safe to surmise that Mace—who spends most of her time at the Capitol grandstanding about the nonexistent safety threat posed by trans women—is not overly concerned with her constituents’ needs.