Nancy Mace Used Congressional Account to Mock Trans Teacher, Who’s Now Receiving Death Threats

“The fact that taxpayer dollars are going toward this trans-obsessed hack is a disgrace to our entire government," the teacher wrote on Twitter.

By Kylie Cheung  |  March 20, 2025 | 2:58pm
Rep. Nancy Mace, the Republican congresswoman from South Carolina oft seen taking photos in front of women’s restrooms, devoted most of last week to harassing a 23-year-old teacher on Twitter. You can probably guess why: The teacher in question, Sabre, is a trans woman. And like all trans women, all Sabre had to do was exist in the world to become the object of Mace’s obsessive vitriol, via both her personal and official Congressional social media accounts. The consequences have been pretty alarming for Sabre, who’s very much taking things in stride, but revealed this week that she’s received death threats and other terrifying messages after Mace’s harassment.

It all started when Sabre posted her pre- and post-transition photos on Twitter about a month ago. “God, I love estrogen,” she wrote. Mace somehow discovered the photos last week. Then, from her official government account, Mace quote-tweeted the post: “Estrogen doesn’t love you.” Within minutes, Mace shared Sabre’s photos again, tagging Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: “Can we get [RFK] on this? NO way is this healthy,” she wrote. (No response yet from Kennedy, who is currently busy trying to spread bird flu across the country.) Over the next hour, she replied to numerous followers including varying anti-LGBTQ influencers. Many of her tweets, including a few apparent attempts at puns (“cosplay homophobes,” for instance) are indiscernible, bigoted screeds and pathetic attempts at conservative comedy. But at least one of her tweets caught the attention of Becky Weiss, who identifies as an “ambassador” for the anti-trans group Gays Against Groomers. Weiss shared a video about Sabre on Instagram, asking for Sabre’s school district, and for her school’s address and phone number. 

Speaking to The Advocate this week, Sabre said, “I cannot share where I work or live for my own personal safety, as I currently have people who wish to kill me for the sole reason of being trans.” She continued, “I am adamantly supported in what I do and my identity in my professional environment. I do think it’s important to have trans teachers, the same way it’s essential to have teachers of all identities because children are supposed to learn about the world, not be sheltered from it. And a lot of people in my profession also share that belief.” 

Mace’s targeted harassment of a private citizen comes as she’s spent the last several months similarly harassing her trans colleague, Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), often spewing anti-trans slurs and, in December, authoring legislation aimed at banning trans people from federal bathrooms across the country. Mace has very clearly lost her grip on reality, but the consequences for trans people like McBride and Sabre are all too real. We live in a country with alarming rates of violence and homicide targeting trans people. A member of Congress wielding their large platform to incite hate against a 23-year-old trans woman is obviously part of the problem.

On Tuesday, Sabre posted a TikTok in which she jokes, “I had such a glow-up on HRT that I am now an enemy of the state.” In a statement she posted on Twitter, she wrote, “The fact that taxpayer dollars are going toward this trans-obsessed hack of a politician that spews slurs… is a disgrace to our entire government. This strange hyperfixation on trans people, similar to the Red Scare, is an attempt at some culture war to distract people from class inequality, women’s rights, free healthcare, the rise of anti-intellectualism, and the United States’ descent into fascism.”

Mace’s harassment comes at a time when the Trump administration and the right more broadly have zeroed in on attacking LGBTQ identity in schools and education—advocating for “Don’t Say Gay” laws, censoring books with references to LGBTQ identity, and smearing queer adults who even exist near children as “groomers.” 

All of this is incredibly bleak, but as Sabre noted in her Tuesday statement, there’s definitely an element of dark comedy to this: “She was using a photo I posted a month ago,” Sabre said, “meaning she went through a lot of my profile to cherry pick a photo to hate on.” Our tax dollars at work! The economy will be healed in no time.

 
