Nancy Mace Used Congressional Account to Mock Trans Teacher, Who’s Now Receiving Death Threats

Rep. Nancy Mace, the Republican congresswoman from South Carolina oft seen taking photos in front of women’s restrooms, devoted most of last week to harassing a 23-year-old teacher on Twitter. You can probably guess why: The teacher in question, Sabre, is a trans woman. And like all trans women, all Sabre had to do was exist in the world to become the object of Mace’s obsessive vitriol, via both her personal and official Congressional social media accounts. The consequences have been pretty alarming for Sabre, who’s very much taking things in stride, but revealed this week that she’s received death threats and other terrifying messages after Mace’s harassment.

It all started when Sabre posted her pre- and post-transition photos on Twitter about a month ago. “God, I love estrogen,” she wrote. Mace somehow discovered the photos last week. Then, from her official government account, Mace quote-tweeted the post: “Estrogen doesn’t love you.” Within minutes, Mace shared Sabre’s photos again, tagging Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: “Can we get [RFK] on this? NO way is this healthy,” she wrote. (No response yet from Kennedy, who is currently busy trying to spread bird flu across the country.) Over the next hour, she replied to numerous followers including varying anti-LGBTQ influencers. Many of her tweets, including a few apparent attempts at puns (“cosplay homophobes,” for instance) are indiscernible, bigoted screeds and pathetic attempts at conservative comedy. But at least one of her tweets caught the attention of Becky Weiss, who identifies as an “ambassador” for the anti-trans group Gays Against Groomers. Weiss shared a video about Sabre on Instagram, asking for Sabre’s school district, and for her school’s address and phone number.