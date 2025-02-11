Nancy Mace’s Bombshell House Floor Speech, Explained

Rep. Nancy Mace:

“The government should not do business with rapists, sex traffickers, or Peeping Toms.”

As you can probably imagine, a lot of people—specifically, everyone Mace named—have a lot of thoughts on all of this! “I categorically deny these allegations,” Bryant said in a statement to the Associated Press. “I take this matter seriously and will cooperate fully with any necessary legal processes to clear my name.” The Hill reports that the three other men Mace accused also denied her allegations and are considering legal action. However, the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause protects Congress members from prosecution—for things like slander—if their remarks are made “within the legislative sphere.”

Mace notably neglected to provide evidence on the House floor, though she said she has plenty she’d love to share. Nonetheless, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that it opened an investigation “regarding allegations of assault, harassment, and voyeurism” into Bryant in December 2023.

As for Mace’s claims about Wilson, who, alongside Mace, is expected to run for governor of South Carolina in 2026: Wilson’s office also called Mace’s allegations that he ignored her reports “categorically false” and “politically motivated.”

“At this time, our office has not received any reports or requests for assistance from any law enforcement or prosecution agencies regarding these matters,” Wilson’s office said in a statement. “Additionally, the Attorney General and members of his office have had no role and no knowledge of these allegations until her public statements.”

South Carolina's REPUBLICAN Attorney General issues a statement responding to Nancy Mace's nutty speech tonight in the House,… by basically saying she is a fucking lunatic:

Mace has frequently referenced her adolescent experiences with sexual abuse in an effort to frame herself as an advocate for women and survivors. Instead, unfortunately, her record has been incredibly harmful to survivors. Supporting abortion restrictions and endorsing Trump for president aside, Mace sponsored legislation that endangers immigrant survivors and has also endangered trans women under the guise of protecting cis women. In her remarks on Monday night, she pointed to her anti-trans bathroom legislation as evidence of her record of supporting survivors—but it should speak volumes that all of the people she accused of harming her and other women were cis men, not trans people.

As for where we go from here… good question! Mace’s colleagues, sans Boebert and Luna, have largely been silent about her speech that they conspicuously did not attend. While Mace was elected to Congress in 2020 as something of a moderate, she’s taken increasingly unhinged positions and approaches to lawmaking. In 2023, she allied with Matt Gaetz to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, accusing McCarthy of insufficient advocacy for women—though I can’t quite wrap my head around why she’d expect that from a Republican in the first place. After McCarthy was successfully ousted, she wore a bright red “A” on her chest. She’s also spent the last several months harassing her trans colleague Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware and childishly slinging anti-trans slurs and engaging in crude, infantile bathroom antics.

I’m certainly sympathetic to what Mace says she experienced. If I’d endured similar trauma while serving in Congress, I might step down to focus on healing. And the compassionate side of me hopes she’ll consider doing the same.