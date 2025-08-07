New (Terrifying) Constitution Just Dropped!

Surprise! If you thought you’d had enough of strange occurrences in U.S. politics, the Trump administration is the gift that just keeps giving. This time? It’s an alternative (and more terrifying) version of the U.S. Constitution. Portions of the Library of Congress website went viral Wednesday after it was discovered that the Constitution was missing sections that allowed people to challenge detention and that the government must provide justification for detainment. After getting caught, officials started quietly blaming it on a “glitch.” Sure. It’s not like we’ve seen the horrific ICE raids and detentions in El Salvador.

The missing sections of the Constitution included Sections 9 and 10 and portions of Section 8 from Article 1. Section 9 includes the “Writ of Habeas Corpus,” which protects Americans from being unlawfully detained. In May, White House deputy chief of staff (and anti-immigration ghoul) Stephen Miller said the administration was considering suspending habeas corpus to increase deportations, citing “invasion.”

“The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it,” the Constitution (currently) reads.

Sections 8 and 10 both cover the powers the Constitution gives Congress and the powers the Constitution denies to the states, respectively. Noticeably, the affected sections have all been recently targeted by the Trump administration.