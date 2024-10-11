Ex-Employee Accuses Kanye West of Spying on His Current Wife, Kardashians

On Thursday, a former employee filed a new lawsuit against Kanye “Ye” West and Yeezy, LLC accusing the rapper and his company of inflicting emotional distress, violating numerous labor codes, and enacting retaliatory actions.

Identified in the 22-page suit only as John Doe, the employer claims to have acted as West’s campaign director, and later, a director of intelligence for his 2024 presidential campaign. “The stress and trauma caused by the threats, hostile work environment and (Doe’s) exposure to illegal and unethical activities severely impacted his mental and emotional well-being,” the filing states. Since working for West, the former employee claims to have “experienced panic attacks, anxiety, and severe emotional distress, which caused him to seek medical treatment and was placed in a facility to address his declining mental health.”

Among the most curious claims, Doe states that among West’s odd requests during his employment was an investigation into ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s family. According to the filing, Doe recalled West telling him the famous family was connected to “criminal enterprises,” including sex trafficking.

West, he claimed, also asked him to hire private investigators to follow, or "tail," his current wife, Bianca Censori, when she visited her family in Australia. This, he said, was done without Censori's knowledge or consent. Doe also claimed that he was unpaid for certain services, including acting as a nanny to two Yeezy associates' infant children. Several pay periods—in which Doe was supposed to have been paid $500 daily—passed without compensation. "Defendants have knowingly and willfully refused to compensate (Doe) for all wages earned, and all hours worked, at the required minimum wage," the filing states. "As a direct result, (Doe) has suffered and continues to suffer, substantial losses related to the use and enjoyment of such compensation." Worst of all, Doe claims that, after he brought a child abuse accusation from Donda Academy to Ye's attention and informed leadership at Yeezy of said abuse, Ye called him on the phone and threatened to kill him. "Our client is so fearful of Ye and his erratic, disturbing and unpredictable behavior that he wishes to remain anonymous for his own safety," Doe's attorneys said in a statement to USA Today. "It's not only illegal but unconscionable that an employer would threaten any employee with bodily harm or death." The former employee is seeking unspecified damages for his allegedly unpaid wages and lost earnings. He is also requesting a trial by jury. This is the fourteenth lawsuit against West.

