Nikki Glaser Heard from a Friend That Lana Del Rey Thinks Her Comedy Is ‘Too Dirty’

I speak from experience when I write that if you happen to be from the Midwest and have moved to a major city, something happens when you return home after the age of thirty. Suddenly, a major topic of conversation with your friends who settled in suburbia is their newfound appreciation for “clean comedy.” It doesn’t matter if you once bought said friends Plan B on a Tuesday morning or accompanied them to a homeopathic healer that supposedly treats STIs (both true stories); their date nights are going to see Nate Bargatze now. Unfortunately, as confirmed by Lana Del Rey, this happens even to our friends in Hollywood.

This week, during an appearance on Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out podcast, Nikki Glaser shared an anecdote about how she learned that Del Rey wasn’t a fan of her jokes.