Well, the rumors were false. Hoda Kotb is not taking over for Kelly Clarkson. Phew. There could be no worse news than the end of Kellyoke…except for how the former Today anchor is spending her retirement.

On Wednesday, Hotb announced that she’s taking a cue from scores of other celebrities and launching a wellness brand entitled Joy 1o1. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joy 101 is an amalgam of an app, online courses and practices, and in-person retreats and other events. Advised by the likes of Maria Shriver, “happiness expert” Professor Arthur Brooks, Magnolia co-founder and designer Joanna Gaines, and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Joy 101 offers breath work, meditation, movement, gratitude, and sleep hacks and courses on subjects like purpose, happiness, and curiosity, taught by college professors. Because who better to lecture on purpose, happiness, and curiosity than a college professor???

“You know when you find something so special, so life-changing that you just have to share it? That’s me, and that’s Joy 101,” Kotb said in a statement to the publication. “It’s a place to pass on the light, the lessons and the healing I’ve been lucky enough to receive from the very best in wellness. Think of it as an introduction into a more joyful, balanced, beautiful life. Let’s goooooo!”