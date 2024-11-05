Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Did Not Join Her Daughter-in-Law in Taylor Swift’s Suite

On Election Eve, a Mount Rushmore of pop divas (and Katy Perry) campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris. Taking the stage at rallies across the country in support of the Democratic nominee were Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, and yes, Ms. “Woman’s World.” Another important Harris endorsee, however, had other plans: Monday Night Football.

Taylor Swift, in a box suite that included her Donald Trump-backing bestie, spent her evening watching the Kansas City Chiefs trounce the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s right. On the Swift Suite guest list Monday night was none other than Brittany Mahomes! Of course, it wasn’t the first time that the pair’s been spotted together since Mahomes’ love fest with the former president, or since Swift’s dubiously-timed endorsement of Harris. However, since both of those events, the WAG’s suite spottings have very notably been solo.

Also at Monday night’s game, as Mahomes sidled up to Swift, the original Mahomes matriarch donned the infamous red MAGA hat to endorse Trump in a different suite at Arrowhead Stadium. In a video posted to the Fox Corporation-owned publication, OutKick, Randi Mahomes waves her arms in the air like a deranged cheerleader and proclaims: “Make America great again. Let’s do it. Woo!” Funnily enough, I think she’s even wearing the same cargo jeans her daughter-in-law wore just a few months ago. I don’t know which part of the ensemble—the pants or the hat—is more mortifying. Or, perhaps it’s just the fact that she—a white woman with two biracial sons—chose to endorse a flagrant racist. Anyway.

Though Patrick, Mahomes’ eldest son, has remained mostly mum on how he votes, he did recently tell reporters that he doesn’t think much about the “political views” of those he associates with.

“I’ve always said, I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” Mahomes said at a September press conference. “It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

“Whenever I’m hanging out with whoever, I’m not thinking about their political views or anything like that,” he added. My, what a privilege!

Naturally, both the Swiftie and MAGA-hat sides of the internet have had their fair share of very normal reactions about her enduring friendship with Brittany, despite their supposedly differing political leanings. An example of the former: “just bc they have different political views doesn’t mean that they can’t be friends,” one user tweeted. Mahomes, too, seems to subscribe to this notion as evidenced in that one quote she shared on her Instagram story in August: “Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind.” I suppose you could argue that Brittany and her mother-in-law simply aren’t close enough to warrant an invitation to the Swift Suite, though her Instagram certainly suggests otherwise. There’s also the possibility that Randi just doesn’t play as nicely with others (liberals, perhaps). Either way, she did the most.

Are we shocked that the Mahomes women are loud, proud Trump voters? Not one bit. Nor did I gasp at the fact that they’re also the kind of people who don’t think about the political leanings of those they associate with. But that Swift’s suite seems to only have one ticket for the Mahomes family this election season is—at the very least—darkly funny. You have to wonder if Brittany would have still been allowed in if she’d been wearing the hat…