Plagiarist Melania Trump Will Do PR for Plagiarism Machines

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

The New York Post breathlessly reports that First Lady Melania Trump has a new official project: leading the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge.

The Post says that, for the challenge, K-12 student teams will use AI tools like large language models (LLMs) and neural networks to “solve a community problem” by creating an app or a website. State and national winners will be announced next year.

“The Presidential AI Challenge marks our first step in equipping every child with the knowledge base and tools to utilize this emerging technology,” Trump told the Post. “It is essential that every member of our academic community, including our great educators, administrators, and students rise to this historic challenge with on-going curiosity, perseverance, and ingenuity.”

Let’s pause for a moment to note that LLMs like ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok work by scraping other people’s writing from books, periodicals, and websites, and then spitting that information back out at users. They are literally plagiarism machines—the companies behind them are being sued for copyright infringement!

This is all very funny because Melania’s speech at the 2016 Republican Convention notoriously plagiarized big parts of the address that Michelle Obama made at the Democratic Convention eight years earlier. Trump’s speechwriter, Meredith McIver, blamed herself for the word theft, but here is how she described what happened: