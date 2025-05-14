Rape, Revenge, and Writing

In the introduction of her memoir Trauma Plot, Jamie Hood invokes the ancient Greek legend of Philomela. After Philomela, a princess, is raped by her brother-in-law Tereus, she threatens to talk, after which he cuts out her tongue. Though Philomela later has her revenge, her literal silencing has echoed in stories of rape victims throughout the subsequent centuries, both in art—Shakespeare referenced Philomela in Titus Andronicus, for example—and, inevitably, in real life. In the myth, Philomela manages to tell Tereus’ wife what has happened by weaving her story into a tapestry; later, his wife kills their son and feeds him to an unknowing Tereus as punishment. But Philomela, who is turned into a nightingale, never entirely escapes what has been done to her, and the story culminates in violence and despair.

Though women now can speak about being raped more than Philomela could, doing so remains difficult, and the criminal justice system offers little recourse to victims. Over two-thirds of rape victims in America choose not to report their rapes to the police, no doubt because so few rapes are prosecuted, and even fewer (below 1%) yield convictions. Those who do speak up are routinely treated with hostility and skepticism: As Rebecca Solnit observed in Men Explain Things To Me, “When a woman says something uncomfortable about male misconduct, she is routinely portrayed as delusional, a malicious conspirator, a pathological liar, a whiner who doesn’t recognize it’s all in fun, or all of the above.” Anyone who has witnessed stories of rape and abuse unfold in public in our post-Me Too culture can attest to this pattern: female victims are routinely demonized, while men tend to escape unscathed.

Without reliable recourse to either the criminal justice system or the court of public opinion, victims are left to find ways to heal on their own. As the fable of Philomela illustrates, talking about these experiences can be difficult or complicated, and it can be tempting to view the aftermath of a rape as a catastrophe from which escape feels impossible. As the philosopher Susan Brison writes in Aftermath: Violence and the Remaking of the Self, she found talking about her rape difficult: “I was never entirely mute, but I often had bouts of what a friend labeled ‘fractured speech,’ during which I stuttered and stammered.” But when a survivor can find that voice, the taboo act of speaking—or writing—about the experience of rape can shift power from the rapist, and a society full of complacent bystanders, to the victim.

By this logic, both Trauma Plot, in which Hood recounts multiple episodes of rape and their aftermath, and the novel Notes on Surviving the Fire, in which Christine Murphy crafts a thriller out of the epidemic of campus rape, are acts of reclamation. In both, the authors use the craft of writing to reframe their personal narratives (Murphy is, like Hood, a survivor) and to pose moral questions about violence, revenge, and the self in the wake of violation. Trauma Plot is primarily concerned with the reconstitution of the self in the wake of trauma, while Notes on Surviving the Fire asks how a rape victim can continue to live as an ethical person in a world that aids and abets rapists—that is, in a world where ethics no longer seem to apply.

After being raped by a fellow member of her PhD cohort, Sarah, the narrator of Notes on Surviving the Fire, is dismissed by local police and ostracized by many in her academic program. Though her rape has shattered her life, its effects would be much less overwhelming if her university, UC Santa Teresa (a fictional campus), provided support to students who have survived sexual violence. Instead, it takes students years to qualify for group therapy through UCST, and when they finally get there, they mostly discuss the university’s Kafkaesque Title IX process, rather than their initial traumas. Though Sarah’s PhD cohort has heard about her accusation against her rapist, they have chosen to tacitly ignore it; her rapist has faced no consequences, and Sarah must continue to work in the same department with him. Meanwhile, like every other PhD student in America, Sarah is also struggling financially. Her advisor is unresponsive. Southern California, where UCST is located, is on fire. And, as the book opens, her best friend Nathan is found dead in his home.

Though the police dismiss Nathan’s death as a straightforward overdose, Sarah is convinced that he has been killed. He never used heroin, and although he was left-handed, the needle was inserted in his left arm. Sarah begins to suspect that her rapist’s bumbling but frightening best friend, whom she calls Flopsy (her rapist is referred to only as Rapist) had something to do with Nathan’s death. According to Nathan’s diary, Flopsy had aggressively pushed him into a wall, and he later tells Sarah that “Nathan got what he had coming … and I don’t feel bad about it.” The two pairs of students had been at odds since Sarah reported Rapist for raping her, and when Sarah finds a stash of heroin under Flopsy’s bed after breaking into his house, her suspicions grow stronger.

The book’s logic, we quickly learn, is that of revenge: the desire for it, whether to pursue it, and whether it is justified. Flopsy, Sarah imagines, desires revenge against her and Nathan for puncturing the dominant male order that he and Rapist represent. It is, perhaps, a little odd to target Nathan rather than Sarah, but it also fulfills a symmetrical narrative logic: Flopsy plays second-fiddle to Rapist, and Nathan, for the purposes of the rape story, is secondary to Sarah. Sarah, quite understandably, fantasizes about enacting revenge against Rapist. Her father taught her to hunt when she was a young girl, and she can therefore imagine the scenario with greater precision than most. Instead, she finds herself making small talk at department events with fellow students who have implicitly taken his side in their conflict. Murphy, like Sarah, has a PhD in Religious Studies from a UC school, and she indicates in her acknowledgments that the book is partly drawn from her own experience. Specifically, she tells the people who “knew about the man on my back” that “it is time for you to carry yourselves.” We can assume that for Murphy, as well as for most normal people, revenge is merely a fantasy—something we encounter in movies and novels, but that we can’t enact in real life. In Notes on Surviving the Fire, Murphy deploys tropes of thriller and mystery novels to conduct a thought experiment about when revenge is possible or appropriate for a rape victim, who will not find justice through the criminal justice system. Yet Notes on Surviving the Fire is not a straightforward revenge narrative. One of Murphy’s most audacious and complicated plot maneuvers comes when Sarah discovers from Nathan’s sister that Nathan raped a fellow student in high school, and his extremely wealthy family settled with the victim out of court. With this reveal, Sarah’s suspicions shift, and she now believes he may have been killed not because of his association with her but because of his own actions. The Nathan that Sarah believed she knew was, she now realizes, a story “in which we are both victims. The narrative is rich with complexity and compassion.” But Sarah’s understanding of herself, and her relationship with her best friend must now change dramatically. Murphy’s novel complicates this question even further, in ways I won’t spoil. Throughout the novel, these questions of revenge and violence are informed by Sarah’s dissertation work on violence in the Buddhist tradition. In the very first pages of the novel, she teaches her students a parable involving Buddha confronting a problem of violence. Buddha finds himself on a boat with a man who plans to kill everyone else on board. Buddha doesn’t want the man to succeed, because if he succeeds, he’ll go to hell and suffer there. He also doesn’t want to tell anyone else, because if they were to kill the violent man, they’d also go to hell. Buddha himself is ultimately willing to kill the man, and take on the suffering himself (as Sarah’s students are surprised to learn). Because Buddha is Buddha, he has the insight and largeness of spirit to make these decisions. But should—and can—regular people take on this kind of responsibility themselves? Murphy’s novel is, on some level, a book-length exploration of this question. At the end of the book, Sarah reflects that Nathan probably thought she had chosen her area of focus as a result of being raped. “But I chose my subject matter before I met Rapist and Flopsy,” she reflects. “I studied violence because the world is violence, because I know violence. I studied violence because I am violent.” Unlike Rapist, though, Sarah is willing and able to control the violence inside of her, both on behalf of others and also to maintain a code of ethics she can live with. Instead of lashing out blindly, at the novel’s climax she pulls off a feat not unlike the Buddha’s. As a memoir, Trauma Plot is necessarily less concerned with the mechanics of plot—or even linear narrative—than Notes on Surviving the Fire, yet it is just as deliberately constructed to reflect on the agency, or lack of agency, of those recovering from sexual violence. Hood structures her book in four sections, along with an introduction, each told using a distinct literary style: the first in a third-person pastiche of Virginia Woolf, in which “Jamie” is haunted by an ominous specter; the second in a more traditional first-person; the third in the second-person, in which Hood cites her diary entries as a form of investigative research; and the fourth, back in the first person, focusing on Hood’s sessions with her therapist, Helen, with whom she processes and analyzes the rapes she has endured, as well as other forms of sexual violence she experienced as a child and an adult. The book itself is another method of doing this work. Throughout Trauma Plot, the obstacles women face in recovering from rape emerge like familiar, but no less horrifying, monsters: At a sexual health clinic, where Hood goes to get tested for STIs after being raped, a male doctor “prodded me with leading questions on my sexual practices, frowning and fretting, insinuating, by his tone, that I was some common slut.” Hood winds up sobbing, apologizing, and explaining she’s been raped—he’s the first person she’s told about what happens—at which point he “stammers” and tells her they don’t conduct rape kits. She later imagines trying to explain on the stand, at a hypothetical trial, that she had accepted a ride from her rapist after the event. But worst of all, the repeated rapes (as well as the sexual abuse Hood endured as a child) lead to both a sense of disassociation from her life and body as well as a sense of identification with the experience of violation. She writes, “I knew I was a rape girl, and I began to imagine being raped as a kind of vocation.” It’s hard to imagine a more annihilating conception of self; a self that exists to be annihilated, to be violated by others. It’s no accident that Hood begins her memoir writing about herself in the third person, as though about a stranger, or that she later turns to the second person, addressing herself as “you” and examining her diary entries sometimes with distant curiosity, sometimes with puzzlement. The first-person “I” is a form of power, one that Hood balances with these more distant approaches to recreate the feeling of entering and exiting her own life. Through her narrative experiments, Hood not only shows the reader how the self can slip in and out of focus but also makes the case for writing as a curative act. “What if,” she wonders, “writing from life, this giving an account of oneself, was, in fact, the technique by which one composed a self?” The written word is more concrete than thoughts we hold privately inside ourselves—especially if that writing is published. But Hood pointedly avoids casting her act of self-creation as an entirely solitary enterprise by concluding Trauma Plot with a section titled “We,” focused on conversations between herself and her therapist, which she also records in her diary (which becomes this section of the book). In their sessions, they discuss not only Hood’s experiences but also this project and its role in her life, her anxieties about how it will be received, and wider questions about rape. As Hood tells Helen, she understands that writing Trauma Plot won’t erase the past, but adds, “I let myself pretend that by finishing the project and letting go of it at last, I could quite literally close the book on my rapes.” Writing this has, in some real ways, given her control over the narrative of her life: “I couldn’t keep men from hurting me, but I held onto my sovereignty in my ability to tell the story of those wounds.” Helen is hardly the only person with whom Hood interacts in this last section of the book; she is also among friends, in a relationship that may be breaking down, and most importantly, intertwined with her dog, Olive, to whom the book is dedicated. These relationships may not be perfect, but they place Hood in a network of community—not a community in which rapists are tacitly accepted but one in which people give and receive care and attention. "I want to live," she realizes. "Obliteration is no life." Writing these words, writing this book, is the opposite of obliteration, another way to say "I am alive," to reach out and connect.

