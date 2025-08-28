RFK Jr. Suggests Antidepressants Could Be the Reason for Mass Shootings, Ignores Guns

Two children were killed and 17 others—14 of them children—injured on Wednesday morning when a gunman used a rifle, shotgun, and pistol to fire “dozens” of rounds through a church window that was affiliated with the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 23-year-old assailant, who had no criminal history and purchased the guns legally, died by suicide at the scene. In other words, just another week in America.

Wednesday’s shooting is the 44th school shooting in the U.S. this year, according to CNN—22 of which have been at K-12 schools. It seems to me, and I’d wager most Americans with any level of critical thinking skill, that the common denominator is that it’s really fucking easy to get a gun in the U.S. But for Republicans—who claim to be fierce defenders of the Second Amendment in case they need to take up arms against government tyranny, but who will happily cheer on Trump as he needlessly deploys the National Guard to cities he hates—the cause is always anything but the fucking gun. On Thursday morning’s Fox & Friends, the culprit in this latest tragedy was antidepressants.

Health Secretary and brain haven for worms RFK Jr. went on the show to continue his autism-theories press tour, but not before offering his own take on Wednesday’s attack, claiming SSRIs could be behind the violence.