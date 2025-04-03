Some Much-Needed Good News Out of Alabama

Since 2022, abortion funds and advocates in Alabama have had their hands tied amid ongoing threats from the state’s attorney general to criminalize abortion-related travel and support. This week, a federal judge settled the legal dispute and ruled that the state can’t prosecute people for getting abortions in states where it’s legal, nor for helping people travel to get this care. “Alabama’s criminal jurisdiction does not reach beyond its borders, and it cannot punish what its residents do lawfully in another State,” wrote Judge Myron Thompson of the U.S District Court for the Middle District of Alabama. He added that prosecuting a person for helping someone get a legal abortion “would violate both the First Amendment and the right to travel.”

Abortion has been totally banned in Alabama since June 2022. In September 2022 and again in August 2023, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) declared that helping someone travel for abortion amounts to a “criminal conspiracy” and threatened to prosecute those who “aid and abet” legal, out-of-state abortions—including by funding their travel. So, in July 2023, the Yellowhammer Fund and West Alabama Women’s Center (WAWC) filed a joint lawsuit against Marshall, represented by the Lawyering Project and ACLU of Alabama.

Marshall’s threats were always bullshit: Interstate travel for abortion is legal and constitutionally protected no matter where you live. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped several states and counties from passing measures to restrict abortion-related travel or some acts of helping people travel for the procedure. In 2023, Idaho lawmakers enacted a law to criminalize “abortion trafficking,” rendering it a felony to “harbor” or “transport” minors across state lines to access abortion; parts of this law have been blocked in court. Last year, Tennessee enacted its own version of the law, which is also being challenged in court. Across Texas, at least 13 different jurisdictions have enacted bans on abortion-related travel on their roads since 2023. (Enforcement of these measures seems impossible, but experts say confusion and scaring people into not helping others is the point.)

That said, Thompson’s ruling couldn’t come at a better time. Meagan Burrows, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said she hopes the ruling “sends a strong message to any and all anti-abortion politicians who are considering similar efforts to muzzle health care providers or penalize those who assist others.”