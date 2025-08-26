Sounds Like There Might Be a Prenup in the Air for Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas

Whatever is or isn't happening with these two, this Deeper movie is getting way more press than it ever would have otherwise.

By Alise Morales  |  August 26, 2025 | 10:56am
Photos: Getty Images
It’s a classic Hollywood love story. Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have progressed from a maybe PR relationship to a confirmed PR relationship to a potential PR marriage! New reports this week say that the speculated relationship may be moving to the next level as Cruise contemplates telling de Armas the six words every woman wants to hear: Will you sign an ironclad prenup?

According to a source in Radar, Cruise is currently drawing up the paperwork to pop the question. “He’s a control freak and micromanages every detail of his life. Anyone close to him always has loads of paperwork to sign as far as NDAs and that sort of thing, but marriage takes it to a new level,” said the insider, who also added, “The plan is to have it ready before he even pops the question. Once she says yes, the paperwork is right there – ready to go. H expects her to sign it without any drama, so that it’s out of the way before they even announce the engagement.”

Cruise is reportedly worth around $600 million and is “crazy about Ana,” but has “been burned before.” The pair were first spotted out together in February, but People wrote at the time that the dinner was “purely professional,” that their agents were there, and they were merely discussing “potential collaborations down the line.” Agents? Potential collaborations? Tom Cruise? Sounds like wedding bells to me… 

Since then, the two have been seen together several times, supposedly to discuss their new supernatural thriller, Deeper, but in April, Cruise took de Armas on a helicopter ride (as in, he personally piloted the helicopter) from Madrid to London for her 37th birthday, which, as anyone who has ever watched a Bachelor franchise show can attest, is the height of romance.  

Fast forward to July, and Hello published pics of the maybe-couple vacationing on a yacht in Menorca, Spain. One day later, de Armas’ spokespeople told People that they have a “special work relationship,” which, once again, reads as industry code for “PR relationship.” Next, the pair were spotted engaging in another hallmark of inter-generational love: attending an Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. I said maybe…you’re gonna be the one that saves…my career.

Most recently, the two were spotted visiting Woodstock, Vermont, and engaging in a whole host of couple-y activities like driving through national parks, antiquing, and getting ice cream. At the same time, de Armas got caught liking a shady Instagram about Nicole Kidman’s plastic surgery history. Was this part of their relationship contract? Unclear. But one thing is for certain: this Deeper movie is getting way more press than it ever would have otherwise. Congrats to the happy couple(‘s teams)! 

