‘Such a Feminist’ Says Only Men Can Play James Bond

The debate over who should be the next James Bond is probably the most nothing-burger conversation in entertainment right now. Ever since Daniel Craig’s departure after the 2021 film No Time to Die, Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, and Tom Holland have all been up for consideration, but an actor (or actress!) has yet to be named. But that hasn’t stopped Hollywood from declaring that Bond, under no circumstances, absolutely cannot be a woman.

“I’m such a feminist, but you can’t have a woman. It just doesn’t work,” Helen Mirren recently told Saga Magazine, despite having zero ties to the series. “James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else.” Insert eye-roll here.



I understand I also have no ties to the series, but if you ask me, aside from a few of Bond’s catchphrases, the 007 nickname, and James being a name more culturally associated with men (unless you’re Blake Lively’s kid), there’s nothing inherently male about Bond that a woman couldn’t successfully portray. I’d expect “such a feminist” to have a little bit more of an imagination, at the very least.