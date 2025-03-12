Supreme Court Takes Case Challenging State Ban on ‘Conversion Therapy’

On Monday, the Supreme Court said it would hear a case challenging a Colorado ban on so-called “conversion therapy.” This is, in a word, bad. More than 20 states ban licensed therapists from trying to change the sexuality or gender identity of LGBTQ clients who are minors, so this case, known as Chiles v. Salazar, is likely to have nationwide implications.

The Colorado law against conversion therapy, passed in 2019, specifically prohibits licensed counselors from trying “to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attraction or feelings toward individuals of the same sex.” The plaintiff, a counselor named Kaley Chiles, sued the state saying the law violates her First Amendment right to free speech. Chiles said in a legal filing that she often has Christian clients and some seek her counseling to “reduce or eliminate unwanted sexual attractions.”