Sydney Sweeney This! Sydney Sweeney That! What About Glen Powell’s Sauce???

On Thursday, some troubling news came across my desk: Glen Powell, a bona fide movie star of the blockbuster order, has joined the legions of Hollywood’s less talented and revealed a side hustle. The good news: it’s not a tequila brand or a skincare line. The bad news: It’s an organic condiment range.

This week, Powell is promoting his new company, Smash Kitchen, which is, in essence, eight “pantry staples” that include hot honey ketchup, spicy mayo, and hot honey BBQ. The launch party took place in New York City on Tuesday with 150 guests—including Bravolebrities—sampling Powell’s sauces. Among the attendees were Real Housewife nepo baby Gia Giudice, and Summer House‘s Carl Radke, Lexi Wood, and Luke Gulbranson. Respectfully, Powell is kind of above this, no?