Sydney Sweeney This! Sydney Sweeney That! What About Glen Powell’s Sauce???

On Thursday, some troubling news came across my desk: Glen Powell, a bona fide movie star of the blockbuster order, has joined the legions of Hollywood’s less talented and revealed a side hustle. The good news: it’s not a tequila brand or a skincare line. The bad news: It’s an organic condiment range.
This week, Powell is promoting his new company, Smash Kitchen, which is, in essence, eight “pantry staples” that include hot honey ketchup, spicy mayo, and hot honey BBQ. The launch party took place in New York City on Tuesday with 150 guests—including Bravolebrities—sampling Powell’s sauces. Among the attendees were Real Housewife nepo baby Gia Giudice, and Summer House‘s Carl Radke, Lexi Wood, and Luke Gulbranson. Respectfully, Powell is kind of above this, no?
“I love the taste of your mustard in my mouth,” one party-goer reportedly told Powell. Good one! Meanwhile, Radke is said to have “bonded” with Powell over their love for their moms. Sounds like they have a lot in common! Do they both drink water and breathe too???
It’s been a press-heavy week for Powell, who’s found himself at the center of speculation that he and his former co-star, Sydney Sweeney, are pulling a real-life Anyone But You. Of course, reports that Sweeney is no longer getting married to her fiancé of three years, 41-year-old businessman-turned-producer Jonathan Davino, have fanned those flames, as has the fact that Sweeney recently attended Powell’s sister’s nuptials sans Davino. However, sources (including Powell’s own mother) have since claimed nothing sexy is happening between the two.
“They are not dating, just good friends,” one purported insider told Page Six. And to the Daily Mail, Powell’s mom, Cyndy, called the rumors “silly” and insisted: “They’re definitely not together…[There is] nothing going on behind closed doors.”
On Wednesday, Powell himself downplayed the whole thing, telling Today that Sweeney and his sister “are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding.”
Still, I have to wonder…was his sauce on the menu?
- Kelly Clarkson reportedly wants to leave television. While I typically support someone’s right not to work, I would really miss Kellyoke 🙁 [Page Six]
- Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter, Ava Philippe, is now acting! Her new role: A “vixen” that tries to seduce Joshua Jackson on Doctor Odyssey. A 25-year-old being cast to pursue a 46-year-old (and her mom’s former co-star)? OK! [Daily Mail]
- Speaking of good nepo babies: Steve Irwin‘s son is now an underwear model. [People]
- Mark Ronson was injured in a DJ accident…[Us Magazine]
- Ayo Edebiri as a student who makes an accusation against a professor played by Andrew Garfield? I’m going to need Luca Guadagnino to stop reading my diary. [Just Jared]
- Cher‘s Twitter tribute to Val Kilmer: “U Were Funny, crazy, pain in the ass, GREAT FRIEND…” [New York Post]
- Dorothy made her debut at CinemaCon during the preview for Wicked Part II! [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Another reason to boycott Marvel: the studio wouldn’t cough up more coin for Carrie Coon. [Variety]
