Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Isn’t Getting Married Anymore

After weeks of speculation, a suspiciously deleted photo, and a series of solo appearances, Sydney Sweeney is reportedly no longer getting married to her fiancé of three years, 41-year-old businessman-turned-producer Jonathan Davino.

“They were supposed to get married this spring,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress.”

Though canceling your impending nuptials is typical a harbinger for a catastrophic breakup, the source told the magazine that Sweeney isn’t quite single just yet. She and Davino are reportedly still together despite their “major issues.”