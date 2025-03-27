Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Isn’t Getting Married Anymore

Though canceling your impending nuptials is typical a harbinger for a catastrophic breakup, the source told the magazine that Sweeney isn’t quite single just yet. She and Davino are reportedly still together despite their “major issues.”
“Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet,” the source said. “They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.” My sincere condolences to all the men who genuinely believe they have a shot and/or have recently begun referring to Sweeney as “mid.”
Sweeney and Davino began dating in 2018, and he acted as a producing partner on films like Immaculate and Anyone But You. Which, speaking of Anyone But You, remember that chemistry-heavy press tour with Glenn Powell? They weren’t having an affair, but the speculation got a lot of asses in the seats. For well over a year, Sweeney disputed the rumors. When she hosted Saturday Night Live in early 2024, Sweeney called Davino “the man of my dreams” and insisted they were “still together and stronger than ever.”
Since then, Sweeney has stayed steadily employed and has a slate of buzzy new films on the way—from Eden to The Housemaid to the Christy Martin biopic. According to Us, it’s her “extremely busy” schedule that’s allegedly “caused tension” in the relationship.
“Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars,” the source said, noting that “it’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan.” God forbid a woman be hot and have a booming career…
The report that Sweeney and Davino aren’t making it down the aisle anytime soon comes days after she deleted a rare photo with Davino from her Instagram feed. The photo of the two embracing was posted on Jan. 2 and was captioned: “the last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite.”
As someone who roots for true love… I, for one, hope these two don’t work it out and Sweeney gives Powell a call.
- Billie Eilish took her rumored boyfriend Nat Wolff to gay bars. Stars! They’re just like us! [Page Six]
- Despite being hit with a reported $3 million dollars in tax liens, Teresa Giudice posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that reads: “I speak fluent French. Hermes. Chanel. Dior. Saint Laurent.” [People]
- Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak are “full-on dating.” [Us Magazine]
- Renee Zellweger is the latest Oscar winner to join the cast of Only Murders In The Building. Will this finally get me to watch? Probably not. [Daily Mail]
- Kaitlin Dever says she didn’t audition for the beloved role of Abby in The Last of Us. Cue outrage. [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Kardashian cling-on Fai Khadra reportedly “verbally harassed” Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week. [TMZ]
- Alix Earle has sued a workout clothes brand for $1 million after it dropped a sponsorship deal over her pro-Israel content. [The Independent]
- Apparently, Melania Trump loves Alec Baldwin‘s impersonation of her husband. [Just Jared]