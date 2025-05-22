SZA Is Anti-Stupidity, Pro-Megan Thee Stallion

This week, Megan Thee Stallion (né Megan Pete) was—once again—forced to defend herself against the most recent show of support for Tory Lanez (né Daystar Peterson). After Lanez was stabbed in prison earlier this month as he serves out a 10-year sentence for shooting the Grammy-winning rapper in 2020, a petition calling for his release began circulating. It’s since been signed and shared, not only by his legions of fans, but by Drake, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, Adin Ross, Amber Rose, and even a far-right congresswoman.

Bleakly, this is nothing new for Pete, who’s been the victim of a virtual smear campaign led by Lanez and his followers over the last five years. While she’s largely been alone in that fight when it comes to famous defenders, save for Beyoncé, Halle Berry, Cardi B, Ethel Cain, and Renee Rapp, a new industry peer has come to her defense.

On Tuesday, SZA joined the chorus when she commented on an Instagram post from “The Luncheon Lawyer,” a popular legal expert and influencer, who discussed the petition and its supporters.

“The density!!!!! I’m actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that’s proven to be a victim of assault ??!” SZA wrote. “Like out loud where other ppl can see you ?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD?” Perfect response. No notes. Especially given that at least one of SZA’s former collaborators and flings (read: Drake) is among the loudest supporters of Peterson these days.

SZA’s public support comes just one month after Pete was granted a restraining order against Lanez, whom she’s long maintained has paid people to “put out lies and slander and smear campaigns” against her.

“At what point are yall gonna make me have to relive being shot BY TORY?” Pete wrote in a statement posted to TikTok on Monday. “At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying?”

“HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT SHIT! IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!!” she went on. “How are yall mad at the person that got shot?? FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT fuck the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !! Ain’t no new fucking evidence yall been saying the same shit for years.”

Frankly, SZA’s solidarity begs a very salient question: What’s stopping your other faves from standing up against—in her words—stupidity “OUTLOUD”??? I’m waiting!

