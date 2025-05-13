Taylor and Travis Confirmed Alive, Together, and in Philly

Taylor and Travis Confirmed Alive, Together, and in Philly

It’s been two months since one of the world’s most overexposed couples were seen in public. But on Sunday, eagle-eyed brunchers confirmed they were still alive and still together. And in The City of Brotherly Love, no less. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen at Talula’s Garden in Philly on Mother’s Day, the first time they’ve been spotted since entering Del Frisco’s Grille in NYC on March 14. No wonder society has felt so fractured (and definitely not any other reason). 

The two have been in near-constant spotlight since getting together in the fall of 2023, when their relationship became a fixture of the 2023-2024 NFL season. Between the success of the Eras Tour (the highest-grossing tour of all time) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2023 and 2024 Super Bowl champs), the two were everywhere. There was even a brief right-wing conspiracy that their relationship was a psyop to win Joe Biden the election.

But that all changed in 2025: the Eras Tour came to a close, and the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl in front of Kendrick Lamar. And we haven’t really seen them since—except for when the President of the United States takes random jabs at Taylor, or when she gets subpoenaed in the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni lawsuits. They even declined their invitations to this year’s Met Gala, citing their “respective schedules.” 

According to People, the months out of the spotlight have been a “special time” for the couple, who are “very much in sync” about their need for a little privacy. Knowing Taylor, we could just be entering one of her long periods of dormancy before she explodes back into our ears with a new venture to take all of our money. (See also: The Joe Alwyn years.) As for Travis, my guess is he’s just tired from playing all that football all the time.

  • “I was just ready to go home.” –Morgan Wallen on his abrupt exit from Saturday Night Live to God’s country. [USA Today]
  • Miley Cyrus used her Mother’s Day Insta story to address the rumored rift in her family. [Page Six]
  • A Madonna limited series is in the works at Netflix, which is different than the Madonna biopic already in the works at Universal. [Deadline]
  • Charli XCX teased a “very special week” coming up. Please, Charli. We can’t do another Brat summer. We’re tired. [Instagram]
  • Usher apologized to Sabrina Carpenter’s dad for sensually feeding his daughter a cherry at the Met Gala. [People]
  • Speaking of the Met Gala…we have footage of the moment Law Roach saw Anna Sawai walk the carpet in the same look as Zendaya. [Reddit]

