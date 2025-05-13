Taylor and Travis Confirmed Alive, Together, and in Philly

It’s been two months since one of the world’s most overexposed couples were seen in public. But on Sunday, eagle-eyed brunchers confirmed they were still alive and still together. And in The City of Brotherly Love, no less. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen at Talula’s Garden in Philly on Mother’s Day, the first time they’ve been spotted since entering Del Frisco’s Grille in NYC on March 14. No wonder society has felt so fractured (and definitely not any other reason).

The two have been in near-constant spotlight since getting together in the fall of 2023, when their relationship became a fixture of the 2023-2024 NFL season. Between the success of the Eras Tour (the highest-grossing tour of all time) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2023 and 2024 Super Bowl champs), the two were everywhere. There was even a brief right-wing conspiracy that their relationship was a psyop to win Joe Biden the election.