Ted Cruz Extends His Reign of Terror for a 3rd Term

Texas voters have reelected Ted Cruz, their part-time U.S. Senator and full-time mediocre, edge-lord podcaster. Cruz handily triumphed over Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) after weeks of neck-and-neck polling and what one Texas-based political scientist described to Jezebel in October as “the fight of [Cruz’s] political career.”

Speaking to his supporters after his victory on Tuesday night, Cruz smugly thanked Democrats. “I want to say, thank you, [New York Sen. Chuck Schumer],” he said. “And I hope we win a few more Senate seats tonight because you wasted so much money in Texas.”