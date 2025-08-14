Texas DA Who Charged Woman With Murder for Abortion Allegedly Paid for His Mistress’s Abortion

In 2022, Lizelle Gonzalez was about 19 weeks pregnant when she took abortion pills. She went to a hospital with bleeding and admitted she took the pills, but workers called the cops on her because, they claim, Texas’ six-week abortion ban had just gone into effect and they weren’t sure if she had committed a crime. She was arrested and ultimately charged with murder by the Starr County district attorney. But in July 2024, a court ruled that Gonzalez could sue those involved—which is how, on Tuesday, we learned that the district attorney allegedly paid for his mistress’s abortion in the late ‘90s. The allegations were first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

The information came to light as part of a $1 million civil lawsuit Gonzalez filed against multiple officials for violating her civil rights by wrongfully charging her with homicide, which Texas law explicitly forbids. Those officials charged her despite GOP lawmakers insisting for years that abortion bans aren’t meant to punish pregnant people.

Gonzalez’s lawyers have been conducting discovery over the last year and, in their 70-page response plus nearly 900 pages of exhibits, including emails and deleted text messages, they allege that officials pursued the case even though they knew women in Texas can’t be criminally charged for having abortions. The filing also argues that, since Starr County district attorney Gocha Ramirez once helped his mistress get an abortion, he clearly knew it wasn’t a crime. (He also had sex with his mistress’s sister, and they all got dinner together after the alleged abortion, but more on that in a minute.)

“At issue is what these prosecutors claim they knew about the law, because they are claiming that this is all a mistake,” Lauren Johnson, director of the ACLU’s Abortion Criminal Defense Initiative, told Jezebel. “Certainly, DA Ramirez would not have thought he was aiding in the commission of homicide when he was personally assisting his mistress in getting an abortion.”

Gonzalez is suing Ramirez as well as assistant district attorney Alexandria Barrera and Sheriff Rene Fuentes with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Texas, and local firm Garza Martinez. Her lawyers wrote that it’s a case of “government officials knowingly and maliciously abusing their power to concoct charges.” The Starr County officials tried to get the suit dismissed by arguing that they have immunity from lawsuits as public officials, but in July 2024, Trump-appointed judge Drew Tipton denied their motion.

Johnson added that, while the charges were dropped a few days after the arrest, Gonzalez’s life was forever changed: She spent three days in jail and her name and mugshot were splashed all over the news. “It is great that ultimately the case was dismissed, but by the point of indictment and arrest, so much harm has already been done,” she said. “I hope this case shines a light on the impact of that harm but also, hopefully, the need for deterrence at the outset.”

Gonzalez is requesting that her civil case go to trial, but the defendants first get the opportunity to file a response to the judge—which should be interesting, to say the least.

Jezebel contacted the law firm representing Ramirez, Barrerra, and Fuentes for comment on Tuesday’s filing. Kelly Albin, a partner at Denton Navarro Rodriguez Bernal Santee & Zech, responded, “With regard to the tittle-tattle that Plaintiff chose to file rather than make legal arguments, we will advance our position in the forthcoming Reply.”

This all started in January 2022 when Gonzalez self-managed an abortion with misoprostol pills in Starr County, south of Laredo on the U.S.-Mexico border. She went to the hospital multiple times and once the fetus no longer had a heartbeat, she had a C-section. But after she was discharged, a nurse called the police. Sadly, healthcare workers reporting people is a common occurrence, even though these disclosures aren’t required by law. “It’s very unfortunate that places where people go for help can become places that ultimately drive even greater harm,” Johnson said.