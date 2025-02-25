Thank You, Nikki Glaser, for Protecting Taylor Swift’s Energy 

As a Taylor Swift fan, people often ask me what I would do if I ever met her. I usually say, “Nothing,” because I would never approach her, and would only meet her if she decided to approach me, which is a less likely scenario than the United Kingdom deciding to crown me as its next queen—which is to say, I don’t think about it because I doubt it’ll ever happen. People usually laugh at this because they think I’m joking. But Nikki Glaser understands.

“I will never be the one to be like, ‘Excuse me.’ Ever,” Glaser said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert while talking about the Grammys, which both Glaser and Swift attended. “It’s almost rude what I do when I’m in the same room as Taylor Swift because I won’t even look her way.” I totally get it.

“There’s no way that she’s dying for that on a night like this where everyone’s doing it,” she continued. “And of course, she would be so nice. I know exactly how it would go down. But I don’t wanna take someone’s energy away [when] I require their energy to be put into making great music.”

“I don’t want her to make a less great song because she had to be like, ‘Nice to meet you,’ and like, hold me as I’m crying,” she concluded. “No, we don’t need that. I can’t bother her.” To this I say, thank you, Nikki Glaser, for being a true Swiftie. I hope Swift includes you in a liner note as a contributor on her next album.

Glaser, who’s obviously a massive Swiftie, famously went to 22 Eras Tour shows and said she probably spent about $100,000—though that included paying for flights and hotels for whichever friends she brought with her. I only went to four, but trust that if I had Glaser’s bank account, I would have aimed for 23.