Thanks to an Abrupt ‘SNL’ Exit, Morgan Wallen Proves He Really Is ‘the Problem’

Over the weekend, newly minted Oscar winner Mikey Madison hosted Saturday Night Live. Because I haven’t watched SNL in earnest since Kristen Wiig left, I am forced to rely on critics—both paid and unpaid—to tell me if an episode is actually funny. Unfortunately for Madison, the consensus seems to be that it was “dull,” “subdued/lame,” and “forgettable.” Even more unfortunate? The most memorable part was brought to you by the musical guest, Morgan Wallen.
In case your first thought was “who???” Wallen is a country singer. A bad one. In fact, he’s like an SNL caricature of a country singer—from the Joe Dirt mullet right down to the “the only thing I love more than my .44 is whiskey” lyrics and parade of legal infractions and controversies. In 2016, Wallen faced DUI charges. Four years later, he was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being kicked out of Kid Rock‘s Big Ass Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville at the height of the pandemic. In 2021, Wallen was caught on video using the N-word. Because his fanbase bears a striking resemblance to that of a certain sitting president, in which accountability has no meaning, all prior charges were eventually dropped…until 2024 when he threw a chair off a roof.
So, frankly, it should surprise no one that Wallen abruptly, rather rudely walked off the SNL set as the credits began to roll. Just seconds after Madison bid the audience adieu, Wallen offered a half-hearted salute to the camera, kind of hugged Madison, then left without saying goodbye to any cast member, as is customary (and you know, respectful) of all musical guests. It gets worse.
A little while later, Wallen posted a photo to his Instagram stories of his private plane on the tarmac with the caption: “Get me to God’s country.” A country singer who used the N-word in 2021 ungraciously exiting a Saturday Night Live taping?? Then implying New York isn’t “God’s country”??? Fork found in kitchen.
However, sources told Variety that his departure wasn’t a slight and really just an “oops” moment that everyone laughed about after the fact. Uh huh. Even if that were the case, it wasn’t a good look for someone who was supposed to be the musical guest back in 2020 but was later unbooked for publicly flouting a pandemic. In fairness, two of his most famous songs are titled “I’m A Little Crazy” and “I’m The Problem.”
Honestly, I hope Wallen skipped the after party because he was, in fact, very uncomfortable. If Lorne Michaels insists upon welcoming the worst people imaginable—from Elon Musk to Nikki Haley—to the show, well, they should arrive in the land God forgot and be prepared to leave it quickly.
- Of course, one of the most evil fashion houses in the world (Dolce & Gabbana) is dressing one of the most evil couples in the world (Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez) for their wedding. [Page Six]
- Speaking of weddings! No, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell did not attend his sister’s nuptials together. But she also didn’t bring her former fiancé as her date… [TMZ]
- Pedro Pascal is on team Rachel Zegler. [Daily Mail]
- Carrie Coon‘s The White Lotus character was supposed to have a non-binary child, but that detail was cut because Mike White “felt that the scene was so small and the topic so big that it wasn’t the right way to engage in that conversation.” [Variety]
- If anybody makes the case for cutting off their parents, it’s Brooke “They Don’t Know Nothing ‘Bout Us” Hogan. [Us Magazine]
- Jennifer Garner hugging it out with Judy Greer has healed my inner child…even if Tom Tom didn’t deserve it. [People]
- Amy Sherman-Palladino recently revealed a note she got from Warner Bros. on Gilmore Girls when it premiered: “Why isn’t Rory [aka Alexis Bledel, who was then a teenager] having sex?” [The Hollywood Reporter]
- I must know who’s on Fran Drescher‘s “rotation” of friends with benefits. I mean, it’s Fran Fine. That roster is stacked. [Just Jared]
- Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend are melting down over this piece, so, go read it. [New York Magazine]
GET JEZEBEL RIGHT IN YOUR INBOX
Still here. Still without airbrushing. Still with teeth.