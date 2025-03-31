Thanks to an Abrupt ‘SNL’ Exit, Morgan Wallen Proves He Really Is ‘the Problem’

Over the weekend, newly minted Oscar winner Mikey Madison hosted Saturday Night Live. Because I haven’t watched SNL in earnest since Kristen Wiig left, I am forced to rely on critics—both paid and unpaid—to tell me if an episode is actually funny. Unfortunately for Madison, the consensus seems to be that it was “dull,” “subdued/lame,” and “forgettable.” Even more unfortunate? The most memorable part was brought to you by the musical guest, Morgan Wallen.

In case your first thought was “who???” Wallen is a country singer. A bad one. In fact, he’s like an SNL caricature of a country singer—from the Joe Dirt mullet right down to the “the only thing I love more than my .44 is whiskey” lyrics and parade of legal infractions and controversies. In 2016, Wallen faced DUI charges. Four years later, he was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being kicked out of Kid Rock‘s Big Ass Honky Tonk in downtown Nashville at the height of the pandemic. In 2021, Wallen was caught on video using the N-word. Because his fanbase bears a striking resemblance to that of a certain sitting president, in which accountability has no meaning, all prior charges were eventually dropped…until 2024 when he threw a chair off a roof.