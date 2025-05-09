The World Hates to See a Woman With Power…

Two weeks after Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick‘s 24-year-old girlfriend and “creative muse” interrupted his CBS’s Sunday Morning interview, she’s reportedly been banned from her boyfriend’s current place of employment.

On the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the sports writer and host reported that Hudson is barred from the University of North Carolina football facilities. Citing multiple sources close to UNC, Torre said that viral interview played a part in the banishment, and that Belichick’s family is now “concerned” for the wellbeing of his legacy and reputation.

“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision that was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest paid public employee—not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year—and that decision was that Jordon Hudson, she is no longer allowed in the football building,” Torre told listeners. “She is not allowed on the football field.” Quote: ‘Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.’” Yikes.

“Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned by what has transpired,” he added. “One Belichick family source told me, ‘There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation—everything he has built and worked for over decades.’” Further, the Belichick family is now “digging into” Hudson. If there’s one thing the world hates to see, it’s a woman with power…

Since the CBS interview was met with backlash (led by all of the worst people on the internet—from Dave Portnoy to Megyn Kelly to Piers Morgan), speculation that Belichick is a victim of “elder abuse” has been incessant. This week, for instance, Portnoy further theorized that Belichick is being “dominated” by Hudson in the bedroom, and bad-faith “concern” from Belichick’s peers abounds. However, the decorated former NFL coach has defended Hudson.

