Trump-Appointed Judge Rules Colorado Clinic Can Offer Fake ‘Abortion Reversals’

In yet another win for junk science en route to Gilead, a Trump-appointed federal judge in Colorado has given one Catholic clinic a go-ahead on anti-abortion messaging and anti-abortion treatments that have little to no evidence of actually working. Praise be!

In April 2023, Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) signed SB 23-190 into law, which barred anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) from using scare tactics and false advertising to lure in pregnant people. One section of the bill states that “provid[ing], prescrib[ing], administer[ing], or attempt[ing] medication abortion reversal” would be cited for “unprofessional conduct.”



Needless to say, the anti-abortion movement was not happy about a law that banned them from bullying pregnant people–and soon after, Catholic clinic Bella Health and Wellness filed a lawsuit saying their constitutional rights were being violated. They were backed by conservative law firms such as the Alliance for Defending Freedom (the same far-right cabal that helped overturn Roe v. Wade) and the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

Judge Daniel Domenico’s ruling on Friday makes permanent his preliminary injunction from two years ago. And while the ruling only applies to Bella Health and Wellness for now, these bible-thumping loons are celebrating yet another moment of eroding the country’s reproductive-justice system.