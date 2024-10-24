Trump Reportedly Groped Model After Jeffrey Epstein Introduced Them

At this point, we know that nothing Trump does makes any difference to his supporters. But perhaps if we lived in more, err, ~precedented~ times, this new story would convince one or two Trump voters to think twice. Or not—I have no idea anymore!

On Wednesday night, the Guardian published a new Trump sexual misconduct allegation: A former model named Stacey Williams alleges that in the spring of 1993, Trump groped her after Jeffrey Epstein introduced them.

According to Williams, at the time, she was casually dating Epstein, the notorious financier turned disgraced sex trafficker who died in prison in 2019. Williams says she and Epstein were taking a walk when he suggested they visit Trump at Trump Tower. Once Epstein introduced Williams and Trump, she told the Guardian that he put his hands “all over my breasts,” waist, and buttocks. Williams said the incident “deeply confused” her, and that she remembers thinking she saw Epstein and Trump exchange a smile as Trump touched her. Williams also said that during her relationship with Epstein, she observed that “it became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together.”