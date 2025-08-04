Donald Trump, IVF’s Deadbeat Dad

On his campaign trail in 2024, Donald Trump impetuously (and kind of weirdly) declared: “I want to talk about IVF. I’m the father of IVF.” Nearly one year later, the so-called dad-of-the-year and self-named “fertilization president” is nowhere to be found (except for his daughter’s worst nightmares)—and according to a new report from the Washington Post, his White House is quietly backing away from his pledge. Well, where’d you go, pops?

Apparently, between a rock and a hard place. Having promised in August that either the government would foot the bill or require insurance companies to pay for the procedure, America’s daddy-in-chief now risks pissing everyone off. “How do you do this without burdening health insurers? That’s the key question they’ve been wrestling with,” one administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained to WaPo. “It appears for now that they’re not going to go there.”