Weekly Reader: Stories from Across Paste Media

By Lauren Tousignant  |  August 29, 2025 | 6:17pm
Photos: Netflix/Votes for Women/Instagram/Vinca Petersen and Dev Hynes
Happy Labor Day weekend, and welcome to the second iteration of Paste Media’s new weekly reader, where we highlight our favorite reads of the week from across our five sites: Jezebel, The A.V. ClubPaste Magazine, Splinter, and now Endless ModeWhat better way to spend a lazy long weekend than diving into a bunch of meaty longreads from some of the last-remaining indie sites on the internet? A Ron Howard critique? An interview with Blood Orange? UFO tours in Sedona?! You’re welcome.

From The AV Club

Ron Howard has a biopic problem by Rory Doherty

“Ron Howard has worked in show business since he was five years old. His style is clean, quick, and functional, a good fit for screenplays that find appealing clarity in a busy historical setting. He works with great actors and he picks material that stresses its own importance, no matter how secluded or public his characters are. His biographical films feel like big-screen fare, playing with an able, easy confidence. The problem is that none of those above strengths are conducive to rich, thorny drama, and his films are often undone by a desire to smooth complicated histories into propulsive and satisfying stories. They become, for better or worse, the quintessential examples of biographical films. Eden, Howard’s dramatized account of the Galápagos affair, exemplifies how his biopic approach is allergic to interrogating history and its players.”

From Endless Mode
How Board Games Are Used in the Classroom by Keith Law

From Jezebel

Conservatives Don’t Get to Claim Taylor Swift’s Love Story by Sophie Vershbow

Like so often happens, it’s clear that social conservatives completely missed the point. The blonde pop star may be marrying the football player, but the moral of this All-American love story is the opposite of the tradwife narrative they’re trying to inspire. In fact, getting engaged at 35 to a highly successful man who worships you after two decades of testing out different romantic partners, all while prioritizing your career, investing in other meaningful relationships, and developing a multitude of personal interests, is a progressive example, not a conservative one. Even without a billion-dollar music career in the mix, the lesson for young women isn’t to marry the first lukewarm frat bro willing to buy you a ring, but that happiness comes from living out loud and not settling for anything less than a partner willing to celebrate you as much as Travis Kelce does Taylor.

