On Tuesday, TMZ reported that in December 2024, Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, and her ring of rich, white women, confronted Jordon Hudson at a Christmas party on Nantucket...

By Audra Heinrichs  |  May 21, 2025 | 10:25am
What in the Nantucket Nonsense???

I don’t believe in guilty pleasures. I tend to think they’re yet another function of the capitalist patriarchy that punishes marginalized people for pursuing whatever it is they want. If Jeff Bezos doesn’t feel guilty for his indulgences (labor rights violations, sculptures of his soon-to-be wife, t-shirts one size too small, etc., etc.), then why the hell should I for mine (the Real Housewives, eating three-course meals in bed, and decorating for Halloween in August)?

But there is one indulgence I’m still hesitant to offer in conversation, and that is my insatiable appetite for Elin Hilderbrand novels. Nowhere but in one of her beach reads do I give a damn about a wealthy widow who’s taken solace in her second home; an adrift thirty-something falling in or out of love; or a Lily Pulitzer-wearing busybody (all of whom reside on Nantucket, one of the most expensive islands in the world). When Hilderbrand is writing them, however, I’m regrettably hooked. So, imagine my shock when I read the latest on my favorite “creative muse” Jordon Hudson and found Hilderbrand’s name in the mix…

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that in December 2024, Bill Belichick‘s ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, confronted Hudson at a Christmas party on Nantucket. But Holliday, according to the tabloid, didn’t do it alone. She brought a ring of rich white women that included Hilderbrand. That’s right. The 55-year-old “Queen of the Beach Read” ran up on a 23-year-old during the island’s famed Christmas Stroll Weekend.

Per an incident report published by TMZ, it all went down when Belichick’s current girlfriend attended a party with Miss Massachusetts, aka Melissa Sapini, at the Dreamland Film and Cultural Center, DJ’d by Holliday’s twin daughters and Boston influencers. Holliday, the report reads, was “upset” by Hudson’s presence and informed a Dreamland employee that it was “inappropriate.” When the employee didn’t immediately force Hudson and Sapini to leave, Holliday took matters into her own hands.

Joined by her friends, Holliday approached Hudson and Sapini on the dance floor. As “multiple people” filmed, Hudson was “surrounded” by the women. The conversation, however, was “primarily” between Hudson and Hilderbrand while Holliday is described as providing “some commentary.” Hudson, the report details, stood her ground and declined to leave until the employee intervened. Given there were only minutes left of the party, Hudson and Sapini ultimately chose to leave. Upon walking Hudson and Sapini out to call their transportation, the employee claimed Sapini was visibly upset and that Hudson said that Holliday had threatened Sapini, saying she “should think twice about who her friends were” and that she had “many powerful people in the pageant organization.”

This is likely an unpopular opinion, but the optics of multiple middle-aged white women confronting two twenty-somethings at a Christmas party are truly ghastly. And over an old man whose wardrobe includes multiple hole-ridden sweatshirts??? Stand up, ladies. Further, the rumor is that Belichick bought the $4.8 million home that Holliday is currently living in on the island. If that’s true, I simply have to ask: what is Holliday angry about? Not only are you free, but you also live on Nantucket. You won, girl!

Anyway, it’s a real pity that Hilderbrand retired last year. This whole thing would make one hell of a book.

