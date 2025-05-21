What in the Nantucket Nonsense???

I don’t believe in guilty pleasures. I tend to think they’re yet another function of the capitalist patriarchy that punishes marginalized people for pursuing whatever it is they want. If Jeff Bezos doesn’t feel guilty for his indulgences (labor rights violations, sculptures of his soon-to-be wife, t-shirts one size too small, etc., etc.), then why the hell should I for mine (the Real Housewives, eating three-course meals in bed, and decorating for Halloween in August)?

But there is one indulgence I’m still hesitant to offer in conversation, and that is my insatiable appetite for Elin Hilderbrand novels. Nowhere but in one of her beach reads do I give a damn about a wealthy widow who’s taken solace in her second home; an adrift thirty-something falling in or out of love; or a Lily Pulitzer-wearing busybody (all of whom reside on Nantucket, one of the most expensive islands in the world). When Hilderbrand is writing them, however, I’m regrettably hooked. So, imagine my shock when I read the latest on my favorite “creative muse” Jordon Hudson and found Hilderbrand’s name in the mix…

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that in December 2024, Bill Belichick‘s ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, confronted Hudson at a Christmas party on Nantucket. But Holliday, according to the tabloid, didn’t do it alone. She brought a ring of rich white women that included Hilderbrand. That’s right. The 55-year-old “Queen of the Beach Read” ran up on a 23-year-old during the island’s famed Christmas Stroll Weekend.