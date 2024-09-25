What’s Going On With Tia and Tamera Mowry?!

If I were to guess, the last time I watched an episode of Sister, Sister—the sitcom featuring twins Tia and Tamera Mowry as separated-at-birth sisters who find each other at a shopping mall and convince their adoptive parents to all move in together—was 25 years ago. But those twins and especially that incredible theme song made such an indelible mark on my spongey psyche that when I read the tabloid headlines that these two weren’t “close anymore,” I audibly gasped.

In a teaser for her new reality show My Next Act, which chronicles her life following her 14-year marriage to Cory Hardick, Tia Mowry says through tears, “It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her.”

“But that’s just not where we are right now,” she continues.

My heart stopped while reading that! Sometimes you aren’t aware of the deep-seated parasocial bonds you formed with onscreen (and real life) twins until they are 46 years old, talking about how busy their adult lives are. To make matters more upsetting, when Tamera was asked about her sister’s new show, she said, “I didn’t know until — I found out with the rest of the world!” Sisters! Pick up the phone and talk to one another!!!!

In response to the heartbreak of a million millennials, Tia clarified the comments she made on her show to Us Weekly, “Basically what I was insinuating: I feel like as we grow up, we all start our own families and their children need to lean on them. We begin to take on new roles and responsibilities within our lives.”

“I love my sister very much. She loves me very much,” she added. “We have a closeness and a beautiful connection. But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families.”

A source told People that Tia was referring to the geographic distance between the sisters. “The sisters are still close but the quote being referenced was about the lack of proximity in their physical location,” the source said. Tia lives in Los Angeles and Tamera, who is married to Adam Housley, a Fox News host turned winemaker, lives in Napa.

Something still feels off, though… It’s 2024! Phones have the technology, believe it or not, to makes calls between southern and northern California. I don’t necessarily think the sisters have bad blood, but they certainly seem more estranged than these “sources” and their spokespeople are trying to get us to believe. It’s not too late to change my mind of course. Tamera could travel down the coast and pop in for an episode of Tia’s new show. Just saying… For my own heart’s sake…