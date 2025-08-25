Who’s Afraid of Some Little Animated Lesbians? Snoop Dogg!

There are a lot of frightening and unsettling things we encounter in today’s world. Gun violence, pandemics, JD Vance’s general demeanor… If you were to ask 53-year-old Snoop Dogg what he’d add to that list, he’s got an answer for you: lesbians.

On a recent episode of the It’s Giving podcast, Snoop described taking his grandson to the movie Lightyear, which features a protagonist who has two moms. His grandson (allegedly) asked, “Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!” Instead of just giving the simple answer that people form families in all sorts of ways, Snoop joked about having a bit of a meltdown.