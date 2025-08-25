Who’s Afraid of Some Little Animated Lesbians? Snoop Dogg!

You'd think a guy whose whole deal is smoking weed wouldn't be such an uptight loser.

By Kady Ruth Ashcraft  |  August 25, 2025 | 9:52am
There are a lot of frightening and unsettling things we encounter in today’s world. Gun violence, pandemics, JD Vance’s general demeanor… If you were to ask 53-year-old Snoop Dogg what he’d add to that list, he’s got an answer for you: lesbians. 

On a recent episode of the It’s Giving podcast, Snoop described taking his grandson to the movie Lightyear, which features a protagonist who has two moms. His grandson (allegedly) asked, “Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!” Instead of just giving the simple answer that people form families in all sorts of ways, Snoop joked about having a bit of a meltdown.

“​​Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” Snoop said. “I’m scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit I don’t have an answer for.”

Now, is he being a little facetious, hamming up a bad and uninteresting story for the sake of some yuks? Sure. But also—in the year of our lord 2025, pretending to be wigged out and confused by same-sex couples is not only homophobic but just real dud behavior. You’d think a guy whose whole deal is smoking weed wouldn’t be such an uptight loser.

Lightyear, a 2022 Disney Pixar movie, was banned in 14 counties for featuring these two (cartoon!) moms kissing. Uzo Aduba, who voiced one of the moms, said at the time, “It’s incredible, and a real hats off to Disney and Pixar for having that kiss be a part of this story.” 

Chris Evans, who voiced the lead, felt the same way. Beautiful. Easy—so easy that a grandkid could understand it.

  • Tabloid anthropologists are wondering what Selena Gomez is doing in Cabo with a bunch of gal pals before her wedding. Could it be a…bachelorette trip?! [TMZ]
  • Amid Austin Butler romance rumors, Zoe Kravitz looks to be enjoying a Roman holiday with one Mr. Harry Styles. [X]
  • Gotta get a bulge pic with dad…I guess? [Instagram]
  • I had to see Hillary and Alec Baldwin re-creating Dirty Dancing, so now you do too. [People]
  • Jameela Jamil has found a new target: Serena Williams. [Daily Mail]
  • Seth Rogen smokes weed with fans but only "if it seems like it'll be really special for the person." [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • The annual celebrity boat parade—aka the Venice Film Festival—is starting this week! Get your standing ovations ready. [Vanity Fair]

