‘With Love, Meghan’ Is Beautiful and Boring, a Millennial’s Nancy Meyers Pinterest Board Come to Life
Her friends sometimes shake the show out of its Martha-Stewart 101 vibe, but they aren't enough to make Meghan—or the show—interesting.Photo: Netflix EntertainmentTV
Meghan Markle’s* new lifestyle reality show is not meant to be a comedy, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t make me laugh out loud multiple times while watching it. I think it was around the third mention of how much she loves dehydrating citrus that I first lost it, or maybe it was when she and her guest Mindy Kaling described a tea party they were having inside a plant-filled glass gazebo as something you could do “on a budget.” Or maybe it was one of a series of other inanities she and her friends drop throughout the show: “The sweetness of this fruit is a real thing.” “I love birdsong.” “Love is in the details, gang.” “I’ve always enjoyed taking something simple and elevating it.” “I love a brunch party. There’s just something really charming about it. And I think it’s a great way to connect.”
These are all excellent representations of just how absurdly banal her new Netflix show is. All eight episodes of With Love, Meghan dropped on Tuesday and if you plan to watch them all, I highly recommend doing so on 1.25x speed. Each episode features a friend coming over to a California-chic property with views of the Los Padres mountains that inexplicably has two kitchens and a produce-filled garden I’d commit minor felonies to own, but is not actually Meghan’s home. Meghan busies herself with pre-visit hosting tasks, sometimes solo (such as preparing “lavender towels” or gathering a “harvest basket” from the garden) or sometimes with the assistance of a professional, like when chef Ramon Velazquez teaches her how to cook ceviche and chicken tinga before some friends come over for game night. (As I’m sure you could’ve guessed, Meghan is a 43-year-old woman who unironically says “the girls are coming over for dinner.”)
With Love is cheesy, occasionally cloying, and utterly insipid…but I didn’t hate it. Meghan is extremely charismatic and always ready to pop a bottle of Champagne while cooking (though she insists on calling it “bubbles”)—my type of gal. She seems to sincerely believe that kindness can change the world, and however naive I may find that perspective, as a viewer, it gives you a real sense of the warm and fuzzies.
Her friends sometimes shake the show out of its Martha-Stewart 101 vibe; Daniel, whom Meghan met when she was on Suits, is a make-up artist who says “fucking” (!) (it’s bleeped) and “ratchet.” Chef Roy Choi talks about being the friend who cleaned up after getting wasted in hotel rooms as a teenager. (Eternal Honor Roll student Meghan does not appear to find this in any way relatable.) And say what you will about Kaling, but she’s great at being on television. But some guests also directly contribute to the show’s fundamental inability to be relatable. Delphi, whom Meghan knows because their husbands play polo together, talks about how she didn’t have Legos and played with sticks on the Argentine farm she grew up on. This is clearly meant to suggest a working-class background; Delphi, however, is Delfina Blaquier, a member of one of Argentina’s wealthiest families. Her grandfather was a yacht designer. (Pausing mid-show to do some light Googling, this fact was something else that made me laugh out loud.) The two women cook together, and Delphi looks like she’s never actually used a stove before.