2025 Oscars: ‘Anora’ Won, ‘Emilia Pérez’ Lost, and Karla Sofía Gascón Actually Showed Up

On Sunday, the 97th Academy Awards rolled out the red carpet for damn near all of Hollywood including a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, and, yes, even Karla Sofía Gascón. And despite the show’s 3.5 hour runtime (and the fact that all of my draft picks—save Kieran Culkin—went home sans trophy), it was no less entertaining than any other year—which is to say it was a little boring and very infuriating.
Though Gascón’s presence at the Oscars had been predicted all week, it was a bit surprising that she actually showed up, given the fact that she’d skipped most other big awards ceremonies, including the BAFTAs, after being outed for being a racist, Islamophobic, and homophobic poster. That cameras captured her co-star (and an alleged subject of one of her Twitter tirades), Selena Gomez, being fairly cordial with her? Well, Gomez is a more polite woman than I, apparently.
After Culkin once again publicly pressured his wife into procreating while accepting the Best Supporting Actor award for A Real Pain, the program lagged a bit. There was an inexplicable tribute to James Bond (though Doja Cat, Lisa, and Raye did a fine job); an In Memoriam segment that egregiously omitted Tony Todd, Shannon Doherty, and Michelle Trachtenberg; and an incredible victory for No Other Land that gave one of its directors, Basel Adra, the opportunity to call for the end to “ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people” while accepting the award for Best Documentary. The film, which follows a Palestinian family in the West Bank after its displaced by the Israeli government, now has an Oscar—yet no U.S. distributor…
The final hour of the show became a hate-watch. Emilia Pérez‘s Zoë Saldaña took home one of the film’s only trophies for Best Supporting Actress; The Brutalist‘s Adrien Brody won for Best Actor and tossed his chewing gum at his partner, Georgina Chapman (yes, that’s Harvey Weinstein‘s ex-wife); and Anora got a ton of big prizes—Best Actress, Best Director, Best Film Editing.
Just for a moment, while we’re here, I must note that all of Anora’s accolades seem dubious to me. Yes, of course Mikey Madison is a breakout talent—but she’s not Oscar-worthy quite yet. Sean Baker‘s relationship to sex work warrants more criticism, like this. And there’s about 45 minutes somewhere in the middle of that movie that could’ve been heavily edited.
What else? Kylie Jenner was there, Adam Sandler made an appearance cosplaying as Sen. John Fetterman at a funeral, a rumor spread that Gal Gadot allegedly wouldn’t present No Other Land with its Oscar (though it appears to be false), and Nosferatu, Nickel Boys, and Sing Sing won nothing. Sigh. What more can I say? I’m still bitter that Tár lost two years ago.
Until next year…
