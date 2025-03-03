2025 Oscars: ‘Anora’ Won, ‘Emilia Pérez’ Lost, and Karla Sofía Gascón Actually Showed Up

On Sunday, the 97th Academy Awards rolled out the red carpet for damn near all of Hollywood including a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, and, yes, even Karla Sofía Gascón. And despite the show’s 3.5 hour runtime (and the fact that all of my draft picks—save Kieran Culkin—went home sans trophy), it was no less entertaining than any other year—which is to say it was a little boring and very infuriating.

It kicked off with a goosebumps-inducing performance from Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Frankly, it was so good that it pissed me off all over again that Emilia Pérez not only earned the most nominations (13 in total), but by and large beat Wicked this awards show season. Show host Conan O’Brien opened the evening with a pretty clean monologue, but gleefully took the opportunity to call out Gascón: “‘Anora’ uses the f-word 479 times. That’s three times more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist,” he joked.