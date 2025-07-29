A month after news that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended their engagement made headlines, it appears the pop star has moved on at Blue Origin space expedition speed. And, in perfect accordance with her brand as a white woman governed by 2015-era feminism, her rumored new co-captain is a pin-up of 2015-era neoliberal politics!

On Monday afternoon, Perry and former prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, were spotted on a stroll around Montreal’s Mount Royal Park. According to TMZ, the pair looked like “just another couple out for a stroll.” Now, I’m well aware that adults—especially two of the cringeworthy variety—of different genders can be friends who take walks. But there’s more to this story.

Trudeau, according to reports, walked Perry back to her hotel (the Ritz-Carlton, where else?) and hours later, the pair were once again seen together—in different outfits! The pair ended the day with dinner at the famed (and fancy) Le Violon. According to fans who recognized them, they consumed multiple cocktails and dishes—lobster, among them—before popping into the kitchen to say thanks to the staff. Sounds pretty couple-y to me. However, Danny Smiles, Le Violon’s co-owner and chef, told TMZ that there was no PDA between the pair and he “didn’t get any dating vibes.” Thank you, Chefl! I’m sure they’ll be repeat patrons now…

Personally, I’m a bit shocked by the notion of this couple. I know Perry likes to remain parallel to (very, very bad) politicians and Trudeau likes to…do blackface, but surely, there are other posers in the sea. Perhaps they just bonded over peaking in 2013???

It’s been a busy summer for Perry who, in addition to her break-up with Bloom, has been performing a flop album on her flop tour while battling rumors about whether or not her flop space mission was the cause of her flop relationship. Meanwhile, Trudeau, who’s been divorced since 2023, has had some time off since announcing his resignation from office in January. The former leader of the labor party officially left his post in March under the guise of giving the country “a real choice in the next election.”

Given that Canadians hate our guts right now (reasonably so), I’m not sure this union will help that at all. But if there’s one woman fluent in platitudes and performative politics who will try, it’s this one. Do we think she’ll dedicate “Roar” at tonight’s show in Ontario to peace? Or, maybe she’ll just hold up a daisy again? Either way, my eyes will now be peeled for Trudeau in the VIP box.

