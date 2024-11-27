A Horror Movie Was Made on a Staten Island Ferry Owned by Pete Davidson & Colin Jost

Keeping with horror’s trend of fashioning helium-voiced Disney characters into homicidal maniacs, the producers of Terrifier 2 will soon release a film that stars Steamboat Willie as its villain. That’s right. A racist cartoon will run amok in Screamboat Willie (get it?), and presumably, slaughter scores of unsuspecting teenagers or something.

Now, here’s where this story gets even more absurd. According to TMZ, the film was made entirely on a decommissioned State Island Ferry owned by Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson and Colin Jost. If you, like me, have questions, let’s answer some of them.

First, why the hell do Davidson and Jost own a decommissioned ferry? Well, they’re both Staten Island natives so, perhaps it was a nostalgia thing? Davidson and Jost have only ever referred to their purchase of the ferry at an auction for $280,000 as a mistake. Imagine having so much money that you can just buy a boat only to have a giggle over it…

“It is absolutely the dumbest and least thought-through purchase I’ve ever made in my life,” Jost told People in September. “The way I justified it is for the amount of money we were putting into buying it, on just a basic square-footage level, is if you found the right place for it to be, you were essentially buying a building on its side that’s 65,000 square feet. So around New York, that is a very good price per square foot.” OK!

Apparently, the pair previously thought they might convert it into a floating bar and restaurant. Obviously, that hasn’t happened. However, Tommy Hilfiger did hold a New York Fashion Week event on the ferry in September.

Second, you might also be wondering what Screamboat Willie is about. In short: so much fake blood that a special cleaning crew was brought in to scrub the boat, according to reports. Paparazzi photos taken during production show a mouse puppet standing (with the support of a puppeteer, of course) atop the ferry’s deck. Other details regarding the project remain largely unknown but its most easily recognizable face is that guy from Teen Wolf.

“A late-night boat ride in New York City becomes a struggle for survival when a seemingly harmless mouse transforms into a dangerous monster,” the film’s logline reads. “Passengers must fight to stay alive.” Insert shock here.

“It’s a scary thrill ride with heart and humor, based on this character that everybody knows,” the film’s director told Variety earlier this month.

Personally, I would be just fine knowing less about this character, but OK!