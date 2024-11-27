A Horror Movie Was Made on a Staten Island Ferry Owned by Pete Davidson & Colin Jost

Keeping with horror’s trend of fashioning helium-voiced Disney characters into homicidal maniacs, the producers of Terrifier 2 will soon release a film that stars Steamboat Willie as its villain. That’s right. A racist cartoon will run amok in Screamboat Willie (get it?), and presumably, slaughter scores of unsuspecting teenagers or something.
First, why the hell do Davidson and Jost own a decommissioned ferry? Well, they’re both Staten Island natives so, perhaps it was a nostalgia thing? Davidson and Jost have only ever referred to their purchase of the ferry at an auction for $280,000 as a mistake. Imagine having so much money that you can just buy a boat only to have a giggle over it…
“It is absolutely the dumbest and least thought-through purchase I’ve ever made in my life,” Jost told People in September. “The way I justified it is for the amount of money we were putting into buying it, on just a basic square-footage level, is if you found the right place for it to be, you were essentially buying a building on its side that’s 65,000 square feet. So around New York, that is a very good price per square foot.” OK!
Apparently, the pair previously thought they might convert it into a floating bar and restaurant. Obviously, that hasn’t happened. However, Tommy Hilfiger did hold a New York Fashion Week event on the ferry in September.
Second, you might also be wondering what Screamboat Willie is about. In short: so much fake blood that a special cleaning crew was brought in to scrub the boat, according to reports. Paparazzi photos taken during production show a mouse puppet standing (with the support of a puppeteer, of course) atop the ferry’s deck. Other details regarding the project remain largely unknown but its most easily recognizable face is that guy from Teen Wolf.
“A late-night boat ride in New York City becomes a struggle for survival when a seemingly harmless mouse transforms into a dangerous monster,” the film’s logline reads. “Passengers must fight to stay alive.” Insert shock here.
“It’s a scary thrill ride with heart and humor, based on this character that everybody knows,” the film’s director told Variety earlier this month.
Personally, I would be just fine knowing less about this character, but OK!
