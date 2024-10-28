Amber Rose Accuses Beyoncé of Stealing Her RNC Speech…

“She wanna be me so bad," Rose tweeted about Beyoncé’s speech, seemingly because Beyoncé mentioned being a mother.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  October 28, 2024 | 10:21am
Amber Rose Accuses Beyoncé of Stealing Her RNC Speech…

On Friday, Beyoncé joined Vice President Kamala Harris for a rally in her native Houston, Texas. The multihyphenate and mogul, who is known for an eleventh-hour political endorsement (see Beto O’Rourke in 2018), was joined by a fellow child of Destiny, Kelly Rowland. The rally took place at Shell Energy Stadium and Beyoncé was met with thunderous applause–but she noted she wasn’t delivering her remarks as a celebrity but as a mother.

Less than 24 hours later, one of Donald Trump’s E-List MAGA celebrities accused Cowboy Carter of stealing her speech: none other than Amber Rose. 

“She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” Rose tweeted about Beyoncé’s remarks, accompanied by an annoyed emoji. I’m sorry, we simply have to laugh!

In case you don’t know what speech Rose is referencing, here’s some context: At one time in her life, Rose actually mobilized people for respectable causes (Slut Walk, anyone?). Since May, however, she’s joined the ranks of Kid Rock and Hulk Hogan in support of Trump. Why? Ink poisoning? A PTSD side effect of dating Kanye West? Whatever! Stupidity is none of my business. In August, Rose spoke in support of the former president at the Republican National Convention, saying: “The best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump as president of the United States.” This, I have to presume, is what Rose thinks Beyoncé “took” from her…a general invocation of mothers.

“Imagine our daughters growing up, seeing what’s possible, with no ceilings, no limitations,” Beyoncé said on Friday, adding that she hoped for a future in which her children and all others “have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”

“It’s time for America to sing a new song,” she added. “Our voices sing a chorus of unity. They sing a song of dignity and opportunity. Are y’all ready to add your voice to the new American song?”

I mean, Rose’s level of delusion requires some sort of study.

 

