Amber Rose Accuses Beyoncé of Stealing Her RNC Speech…

On Friday, Beyoncé joined Vice President Kamala Harris for a rally in her native Houston, Texas. The multihyphenate and mogul, who is known for an eleventh-hour political endorsement (see Beto O’Rourke in 2018), was joined by a fellow child of Destiny, Kelly Rowland. The rally took place at Shell Energy Stadium and Beyoncé was met with thunderous applause–but she noted she wasn’t delivering her remarks as a celebrity but as a mother.

Less than 24 hours later, one of Donald Trump’s E-List MAGA celebrities accused Cowboy Carter of stealing her speech: none other than Amber Rose.