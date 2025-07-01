Man Who Sings About Bonfires & Blacking Out Doesn’t Think Beyoncé Is Country

Fresh off an arrest for reckless driving, Gavin Adcock decided now would be as good a time as any to take Beyoncé’s name in vain. I know what you’re thinking: Who the hell is Gavin Adcock? There are only two appropriate answers to this question: First, a Saturday Night Live parody-adjacent country singer. Second, who gives a shit?

Over the weekend, Adcock thought it wise to rant about Beyoncé while on stage during a concert—namely, about how his album, Actin’ Up Again, and many others have been surpassed by Cowboy Carter, which currently sits at No. 3 on Apple Music’s country albums chart.

“One of them’s Beyoncé, you can tell her we’re coming for her fuckin’ ass,” Adcock told the crowd. “That shit ain’t country music and it ain’t ever been country music and it ain’t gonna be country music.” Haven’t we been over this like, a million times already? Someone give him a copy of My Black Country.